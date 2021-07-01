A guide to the events of July 4th in Chapel Hill





Independence Day is just around the corner, and like Katy Perry, you might be wondering how you can make a night like July 4th your own. So here are a few things you can do around Chapel Hill this weekend. 4th of July fireworks This year, the Chapel Hill fireworks display can be seen from the South Community Park starting at 9:20 p.m. Music, food and other entertainment was not planned by the city or the Southern Village. , in accordance with COVID safety guidelines. Celebrating July 4 is our city’s tradition, and we couldn’t do it last year due to the pandemic, said Hongbin Gu, a member of Chapel Hill City Council. We hope this is just a step back to normal programming. The event parking lot opens at 7 p.m. For more information on the fireworks, please refer to the Town of Chapel Hill website. Spring Haven Farm Tour and Goat Film Spring Haven Farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4. Visitors can meet and feed animals such as Peppa pig, Wilbur and Orville, baby Highland cows and many goats. It’s a big day in the field, said Machaela Maille, operations manager at Spring Haven Farm. We have old school games like potato sack races and tug of war. Spring is when we all have our babies, so they’re out and about running around. Maille said a handful of food trucks, in addition to Durty Bull Brewing Company, will attend the event. Tickets can be purchased here. Later, a family movie night kicks off at 9 p.m., and visitors can take turns holding baby goats and pigs during the movie. A concession stand will be open and guests can bring snacks and coolers. Tickets for the movie night can be purchased here. Live music at the Honeysuckle tea house The Honeysuckle Tea House will be hosting an all day Sunday Funday to celebrate the Fourth. The event will feature live musical performances from the trio Tommy Jackson, Anita Lorraine and Knee Deep. Beginning with a yoga class at 9 a.m., the day-long celebration will last through the night with the final show starting at 7 p.m., accompanied by a bonfire and s’mores. The day will also include a cornhole tournament, blueberry picking and red, white and blue themed drink specials. For more information, click here. Meals and picnics For those who want to stay more low-key, gathering a group of friends for lunch or dinner on the 4th is the perfect way to unwind during your vacation weekend. If you are looking to get out of your garden, there are several parks at Chapel Hill with picnic shelters and grills for public use. My favorite things at a barbecue are definitely burgers from a grill, cold drinks, a bonfire and having my friends around, said Case Redmond, a sophomore at UNC. I love to sit around the fire, just telling stories and talking. And the s’mores are amazing. University Lake is also a great day trip destination and a great place to share a meal with friends. @DTHCityState | [email protected] To receive the news and headlines of the day in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our email newsletters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2021/07/city-july-fourth-celebrations-chapel-hill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos