Bollywood Boyz comment on WWE outing

In the last episode of Pro Wrestling 4 LifeWWE’s two-time Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with the recently released Gurv and Harv Sihra, known as the Bollywood Boyz. Harv and Gurz commented on their WWE outings last Friday.

“I know it sucks, but I’m excited, honestly, to see what you’re doing because you have so much to offer the pro wrestling industry, just based on what we got to see of you at the WWE, ”Waltman said. “There is a whole big ass business all over the world ready for you guys. I can’t wait to see what you bring to it.

“I know we’re excited too, and it’s funny because when we both got the call, on our days off, we both work out at the local gym here, at the local ring, and we We both literally got the call that we were fired from our jobs as we got ready to train, ”Gurv revealed. “And we looked at each other like, what a way to go. Here we are on training leave, sweating and we both lost our jobs. At the beginning, we both said to each other, are we going to train? Are we going to train? But we were like, damn. Let’s just continue. “

“For your point of view, Sean, losing your job sucks. Obviously it takes your breath away, but there was a feeling of relief, ”Harv admitted. “I don’t think we have fully realized our potential. It’s one thing if you feel like you’ve been running or looking for tag titles, I feel like we were about to do that when we were down 205. We just stayed ready, and I think we worked every week, maybe less than a few weeks, last year. We were ready, and that’s why there is this relief. We’re like, okay, we haven’t fully realized that potential.

“There are so many creative ideas regarding the schtick that we were doing, the whole of Bollywood Boyz, you have an untapped market of over a billion people, and there are so many video thumbnails that we could have done, “Gurv noted. “And we were throwing, throwing, throwing, and we had patience like it was going to happen. It’s going to happen, but of course it will happen outside of WWE. Were excited. We’re pretty darn excited.

Waltman, like many others, praised the Bollywood Boyz. They reacted to this praise and revealed a WWE Hall of Famer from whom they recently received advice.

“The point is, I understand the frustration of showing up for work, ready to go, ready to contribute, ready to be a part of the show and then they have nothing for you,” Waltman said. “Every time I saw you, just the attitude. You had a positive attitude and it was contagious.

“We have always maximized the minutes we got. No matter what it is, no matter what happens in our path, we’re going to go there, and you can’t stop talent from rising to the top, ”said Gurv. “Three weeks ago, we were at PC, right before the TVs, we were chatting with Shawn Michaels, and Shawn was having a conversation with us.

“He’s just the one spitting three weeks before all of this happened.” He said, “Sometimes it’s good to walk away, get better, or just go somewhere else and make them understand, hey, you know what, you dropped the ball here.” So that’s where we are. Now it’s time for us to really go shine and see what we have.

“Honestly when that phone call came in there was no regrets because we never stopped throwing, but you have to find that fine line to be boring, creative and ready,” Harv pointed out. “And we knew that fine line. Every once in a while we’d be like, hey, what about that, or okay we’re not shy, we’re going to fight, which is huge.

“Not being shy is an important thing instead of showing up and waiting, and staying motivated, it’s something you have to work on because most people don’t realize that in this job it is. hard to show up and do nothing. But you have to go to the gym. You have to have a good mental attitude. You have to stay in shape, but then you fly across the country and you don’t struggle, but you have to stay ready, and sometimes it’s so hard to keep doing it, but we did.

“We told the creatives because they were like, ‘Hey, because you’re flying from Vancouver, do you want to be brought in every week whether you’re doing something or not? We’re like ‘F ** k yeah, bring us over, and we’ll fly from Vancouver across the continent, just so we can do a promo, do a thumbnail, book at the last minute , make the most of whatever we get, ”Gurv explained. “And that’s the state of mind we had for the five years we were there.”

The Bollywood Boyz are back 205 live in October of last year. Harv explained what their relationship was like with the creatives.

“The Bollywood Boyz characters have never done wrestling,” Harv said. “If you think of the gadgets in wrestling, it kind of got it all done, but there have never been two Indian actors on TV on wrestling, ever. We always thought it was something tailor-made for WWE TV. We don’t feel bad because we’ve pitched and pitched and pitched. It wasn’t like, change it. We had ideas for days.

It has been reported that many 205 live the list members had higher contracts, which led to their release. The Bollywood Boyz commented on this report.

“When we got the call it was sort of nowhere with NXT India potentially happening, or Indian shows happening or going so internationally,” Harv noted. “I felt that our work was there, and we were very appreciated by everyone and we are proud of it. We’re done with the locker room. So it has to be something we didn’t really have control over.

“Again, no regrets on our part as we showed up to work every week, every month, every year, just ready to go,” Gurv said. “Shawn Michaels, during our time at PC and just last year, we were still picking his brain.

“We were always talking to him, and one thing we told him just a few weeks ago was, ‘Dude, we stay ready’, and he was one of the guys who really helped step up our game over the years. last eight months as well as. “Just from, hey, when that bell rings, psychologically speaking, what we should be doing, and one of the last things I said to him was, ‘Dude, you keep all the dreams we had as children in the palm of your hands. We want to make those dreams come true. This remains true, but in his opinion, maybe walk away a little, come back better than ever, and we will continue from there.

A new episode of Sean Waltman Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms and as a video at YouTube.com/XPac Thursdays at 3 p.m. EST!



