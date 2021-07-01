Creators Evaluate Options – The Hollywood Reporter

Amid a gold rush for podcast advertising, total ad revenue is expected to exceed $ 1.3 billion this year and, bby 2023, this figure climbs to $ 2 billion – Spotify and Apple are both deploying new creative tools in an emerging field: subscriptions.

In April, Spotify claimed its service through Anchor, the podcast platform it acquired in 2019, allowing creators to set a monthly price of $ 2.99, $ 4.99, or $ 7.99 for consumers. Apple responded on June 15 with the launch of its own tools, allowing creators to set prices starting at $ 0.49 per month. Creators keep 100% of their income (excluding processing fees) with Spotify’s service – which is only available to US creators – until 2023, when Spotify will begin receiving a 5% discount. .

Yet on Apple – which is available in more than 170 countries and has 28 million listeners in the United States, per eMarketer – creators must forgo 30% of their revenue in the first year and 15% in subsequent years. Creators also need to accept that they won’t have access to important subscriber data, including emails or other contact information of their paid audiences. This latest caveat can be a sticking point for some creators and businesses, where access to mailing lists and audience data is crucial if they want an easy way to move their subscribers to another platform. in the future.

Simon Sutton, CEO of the Luminary Podcast Network ($ 4.99 per month via Apple), says he expects subscriber revenue to eventually account for 50% of all industry revenue, the 50 The remaining% are still made up of advertisements. But this split is still “far away”, he notes, and until then, most podcasts will still primarily turn to advertising and referrals to generate revenue. “This is still such a young and growing industry that is driven by a young population,” says Sutton. “He has many years to go before he reaches maturity. “

NPR is motivated by its public service mission, but the association is still “bullish” on Apple and Spotify subscriptions, because Joel sucherman, NPR’s new vp partnership platform, describes it. In addition to wanting to reach subscribers where they already are, Sucherman says there is an opportunity to take advantage of subscriptions to popular shows like silver planet and Code switch to increase membership in local NPR affiliates. A pilot program is expected to start this year with a small group of stations and, if that goes well, NPR will move forward with a full deployment in 2022. Sucherman notes: “This way we support all of public radio and make sure we use NPR podcasts to help member stations as well. “

Steve Wilson, chief strategy officer at podcast company QCODE, which launched its QCODE + subscription offer for $ 2.99 per month on Apple, said the distribution between advertising revenue and subscription revenue would be “very different” according to individual companies. “There’s probably an opportunity here for publishers who have a voracious fan base, and maybe it’s very niche content, to charge a premium and have a smaller audience but be financially viable.” , explains Wilson. “Advertising tends to require a very large audience, so for some small publishers, [subscriptions] could be the vast majority of the money they earn.

While companies like Luminary have gone with subscriptions for original content, others, like Lemonada Media, are integrating subscriptions into their broader and more diverse revenue strategies. In 2020, the podcast company generated $ 1.5 million in revenue. Jessica cordova kramer, CEO and co-founder of Lemonada, says Lemonada’s financial success is largely due to a combination of various funding sources, including venture capital funds, corporate sponsors, traditional advertising sales and support for Patreon listeners and other member services. And when Apple launched its subscription offering, Lemonada “jumped at the chance” to join us and add subscriptions costing $ 4.99 per month through Apple Podcasts.

“If you want to have a really vibrant and profitable network where the hosts are happy, the producers are happy, the listeners are happy, and the studio is happy, there are tons of ways you can monetize your shows. and make it all happen, ”says Cordova Kramer.

For subscription supporters, the ability to lose advertising addiction can also unleash creativity. Sutton, CEO of Luminary, watches subscription podcasts the same way he does premium television. “As the advertising becomes more present, there is a certain type of programming that is very mainstream and [middle-of]-the road. But if you watch the kind of stuff that’s on HBO, or any other kind of non-ad-supported TV network, a lot of these creators, a lot of these shows wouldn’t be ad supported, ”Sutton, who is a former president of HBO, notes. “The subscription allows you to create a different type of show. “

But it also requires content to stay behind a payment wall, which isn’t the route organizations like Lemonada want to take (if this dilemma sounds familiar to you, just take a look at what’s going on in the industry. information). “We have a series on mental health and the opioid crisis, the coronavirus crisis. We won’t put this stuff behind a pay wall so we can see our premium very well. [as being] for example, if you are a die-hard fan of some of our content, you get more of it, ”Cordova Kramer said. “But we want our core content to be free and accessible to anyone who needs it.”

A version of this story appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.