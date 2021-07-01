Top 30 glam metal albums





You’d be hard pressed to find a rock subgenre more vilified than glam metal. Often derisively referred to as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began to germinate in the late 1970s in rock clubs on the Sunset Strip such as Gazzarri’s, Troubadour, Starwood and Whiskey a Go Go. glam metal mixed the thunderous and theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls. The first sign of zeitgeist glam metal’s imminence came in 1978, when Gazzarri’s former house band and recent signatories to Warner Bros. Van Halen released their self-titled debut album. Listeners were stunned by Eddie Van Halen’s dizzying two-handed pats and infatuated with lion-maned frontman David Lee Roth, whose voice consisted mostly of vowel sounds uttered in a violent howl. Van Halen turned the hard-rock landscape upside down on his side, inspiring countless room chippers and cute Aqua Netted boys to form groups in an effort to get out of their parents’ basements and get laid. , to hell with musical ability. But glam metal didn’t take the world by storm overnight. Motley Crue further popularized the subgenre with their gritty, self-published debut in 1981, Too fast for love, and its follow-up by the majors, the years 1983 Cry to the devil. And in November 1983, Quiet Riot’s Metal health dethroned the police Synchronicity atop the Billboard 200 for a week, becoming the first heavy metal album to reach number 1. The glam dam had finally erupted. The unprecedented success of Metal health sparked a voracious wave of signings on the Sunset Strip, and soon after, the charts and the airwaves were filled with big-haired chauvinists singing about sex, drugs, and rock’n’roll to thunderous drums, skilful riffs and dizzying solos. Ratt, Poison, Bon Jovi, Cinderella, Warrant, and Motley Crue filled the arenas with their festive hymns and powerful, bleeding heart ballads. Unsurprisingly, critics hated it, and not always without reason. For every six-string virtuoso and songwriting genius emerging from the glam metal era, there were dozens of talentless hacks rehashing the same boring scales and spitting out the same old rockstar clichés – singing a life they would never get the chance to live on their own because their songs weren’t up to par. That’s why we’re here: to sift through the trash and bring you the treasure with our list of the 30 Best Glam Metal Albums. We have the required multi-platinum heavyweights as well as lesser-known rough diamonds, and we’ve made a few important exclusions. While Van Halen has influenced an entire decade of glam metal bands, none of their albums falls within the realm of “glam metal”. (However, Aerosmith does.) Likewise, despite being lumped together with their poufy-haired peers, Guns N ‘Roses never fits the glam metal mold and their flawless beginnings, Appetite for destruction, transcends the medium. (If we did including it here, that would be # 1 by such a huge margin that it would make the rest of the list meaningless.) And while Skid Row straddled the glam and heavy metal division on their eponymous debut in 1989, they opted for the jugular on their brilliantly heavy second album, Slave of grinding, thus disqualifying him from this list. With those caveats out of the way, read on to see where your favorites rank in our list below of the top 30 glam metal albums. Top 30 glam metal albums There is nothing guilty about these pleasures.

