MVP3 Studios’ Memphis Entertainment Complex: What We Know

With saxophone, vocals and a groundbreaking ceremony, MVP3 Studios officially opened the first phase of its massive development scheduled for Thursday, a fitting start for a project its creators hope to become an entertainment mecca.

The team behind MVP3 Studios, author and producer Marie Pizano and Darnell Stitts, President and CEO of ATWEC Technologies, plan to transform the former Malco Majestic Theater in Hickory Hill into a center for music, film, theater and art and develop the surrounding grounds into movie stages, sports facilities, hotel and indoor theme park.

The 80,000 square foot Majestic located at 7051 Malco Crossing has been reassigned since the team purchased it. The old cinema will still have six theaters which will be operated by Malco while some of the other theaters have been renovated to host plays, live music and other events, Pizano said.

“We’ll have performances, interactive plays, you never know what’s going to happen here on a daily basis,” she said Thursday.

A new restaurant will also open on the site, run by Tandem Restaurant Partners, which operates Ben Yay’s Gumbo Shop, Carolina Watershed, Growlers, Sidecar Cafe, Sugar Grits and Zinnies.

Memphis City Councilor Patrice Robinson said Thursday was a big day for Hickory Hill and Memphis.

This area will be blessed by this entertainment hub, she said, adding that the project had the support of the Memphis City Council and the mayor.

Rabbi Micah Greenstein of Temple Israel also praised the project on Thursday, saying MVP3 studios would become a hotbed of entertainment, creativity and community, all essential parts of a life well lived.

Without music, without film, without community, life would be a mistake, he said.

Later stages of development

The part of the development that opened this week is just a small piece of what Pizano and Stitts have planned.

In the fall, the next phase of development is expected to open, bringing in five or six movie soundstages of varying sizes, music recording studios, a Three Beans Cafe, and a TV network that will feature a variety of content produced in-house, officials said.

Pizano said she envisions the network as something similar to Netflix or Hulu which, in addition to the scripted series, will air live shows filmed on the MVP3 campus.

Once completed, the company will begin the next phase of the project, which will include two indoor soccer fields, a sports bar and a retail business on the 7-acre lot behind the Malco. Pizano said his team had also partnered with Atlanta-based Worsham Hotel Group to build a luxury hotel on the property.

Pizano said the group intends to acquire additional properties to build outdoor movie sets and an indoor theme park. She said that currently they hope to complete the project by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Basically what we create is like a Universal Studios, Stax, and Time Warner all rolled into one, Pizano said in an interview before the Ribbon Cut.

Overall, she said the development could cost between $ 50 million and $ 100 million. The majority of this funding is private, Pizano said.

ANF ​​Architects is the architect of the project. The developer is Linkous Construction.

“We are breaking this cycle”

At the root of Pizanos’ vision is the idea of ​​bringing together the many talented artists and creative minds already in Memphis and creating a structure that allows them to be successful as individuals and for Memphis as a whole to be able to project the best of himself in the world.

What we have left here is the core business structure and the collaboration to create the entertainment powerhouse that we should be because we have a gold mine of talent. It’s like a candy store here that no one has organized and built properly, she said.

And construction requires collaboration.

Pizano cited Nashville and Hollywood for music and movies, respectively, as examples of how individual contestants were able to work together to create a larger scene that these places would be known for. She wants to build this stage for Memphis.

Pizano said she was using her connections to bring in industry greats like Ozzie Areu, former president of Tyler Perry Studios and other production companies to the Memphis scene. And the long-standing support of his mentors, including Pat Halloran, also helped inform the process.

However, she added that building this type of stage for Memphis will require more than artistic prowess. It will also require good lawyers and good accountants.

Respectfully, artists don’t understand business, she said.

But it is also about the community as a whole. Memphis needs economic growth and tourism, Pizano said, and she believes her entertainment mecca can help, promote Memphis’ reputation across the country and the world, and help nurture the next generation of Bluff artists. City.

We’re going to let the world know what Memphis is doing now, Pizano said. What we do is we break that cycle and no matter what, we create the new.

If you are going to

MVP3 Studios holds several events open to the public during the holiday weekend. Tickets for events can be purchased athttps://www.mvp3studios.com/grand-opening/.

Friday: Indoor concert featuring Jack Rowell Jr. and the Royal Blues Band from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $ 10.

Saturday:Art and chocolate event with indoor music, chocolate art creation and optional dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $ 65.

Sunday:Free family food truck and music event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Rice Drewry Band and John Williams and the A440 Band.