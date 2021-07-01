Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Amol Parashar, Nikita Rawal and more …

Sunny Leone becomes “one with the sofa”

Bombay– Sunny Leone shared a photo posing with a sofa on Thursday. In the pictures, Sunny is dressed in powder pink sweatpants and a jacket paired with a black tube top.

“ONE WITH THE SOFA”, she wrote in the caption.

Sunny will soon make his digital debut with “Anamika,” an action series directed by Vikram Bhatt.

There is also “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” to come. His last assignment was to host the “Splitsvilla” reality show with Rannvijay Singha.

When Amol Parashar lets the clouds monopolize the show

Bombay– Actor Amol Parashar, known as Chitvan Sharma in the “Tripling” web series, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo posing against a scenic valley.

“Photo clouds ka hai, apun foreground hai”, he wrote with humor in the caption.

In the photo, the actor sits on a cemented fence against the backdrop of a valley, with gray clouds appearing to turn into falling rain. He is casually dressed in a brown t-shirt, blue denim shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

After “Tripling”, Parashar did several web shows and also appeared in Alankrita Shrivastava’s film “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, in addition to Manoj Bajpayee’s film “Traffic”.

The actor will next be seen in the anthology series “Feels Like Ishq”, which is scheduled for release on July 23. He will also be seen as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, with Vicky Kaushal in the title role.

Nikita Rawal commits to organ donation: it’s my duty as a citizen of this country

Bombay– Actress Nikita Rawal has pledged to donate her organs.

“I researched the blind in the country and found that India could be cured of the entire blind population in about two to three weeks if everyone donated their organs. I think this is something that everyone should be involved in, ”said the actress, who has appeared in films like“ Mr. Hot Mr. Kool ”,“ The Hero: Abhimanyu ”and“ Amma Ki Boli ” .

Nikita has also focused on countless people across the country in need of an organ, be it eyes, kidneys or other implants.

“Organs have no use after death and they will either bury the individual or burn. Organ donation can brighten someone’s life or breathe new life into it. I think it is my duty as a citizen of this country, ”she said.

Nikita, who is the founder of the Aastha Foundation which works for the empowerment of disadvantaged women in the Nayanagar district of Goregaon, Mumbai, also stressed the need for vaccination.

“The pandemic is not over yet and let’s be responsible to each other,” said the actress, recalling the need to get vaccinated, “she said.

Shahid Kapoor reveals 20 seconds of his life

Bombay– Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share information about his filming schedule in a quick 20-second video.

“Unmask 20 seconds of my life!” Shahid wrote on his Instagram account with 30.6 million followers.

Behind-the-scenes video of Shahid shows him on a film set, navigating the pandemic with his face mask on.

“20 seconds of my life are over. Stop the camera now. I want to go home, ”Shahid says at the end of the video, wearing a black mask.

The video shows glimpses of Shahid reaching the film set, coming out of his vanity, shooting and interacting with people on set, and eventually walking back to his car to drive home.

Shahid will make his digital debut with a web series directed by Raj and DK of “The Family Man” fame. We will then see him in the film “Jersey”, also starring his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Rasika Dugal shares “shootlife smiles and grimaces”

Bombay– Actress Rasika Dugal shared the “shootlife smiles and scowls” on Instagram on Thursday.

Rasika on Instagram and posted a series of photos where she is seen smiling on some and sporting a serious look on others.

“The smiles and grimaces of shootlife… Package! Rasika captioned the pictures.

Speaking of her work, Rasika was recently seen in the second season of “Out Of Love”, directed by Oni Sen and starring Purab Kohli.

The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”. (IANS)