Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Amol Parashar, Nikita Rawal and more …
Sunny Leone becomes “one with the sofa”
Bombay– Sunny Leone shared a photo posing with a sofa on Thursday. In the pictures, Sunny is dressed in powder pink sweatpants and a jacket paired with a black tube top.
“ONE WITH THE SOFA”, she wrote in the caption.
Sunny will soon make his digital debut with “Anamika,” an action series directed by Vikram Bhatt.
There is also “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” to come. His last assignment was to host the “Splitsvilla” reality show with Rannvijay Singha.
When Amol Parashar lets the clouds monopolize the show
Bombay– Actor Amol Parashar, known as Chitvan Sharma in the “Tripling” web series, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo posing against a scenic valley.
“Photo clouds ka hai, apun foreground hai”, he wrote with humor in the caption.
In the photo, the actor sits on a cemented fence against the backdrop of a valley, with gray clouds appearing to turn into falling rain. He is casually dressed in a brown t-shirt, blue denim shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
After “Tripling”, Parashar did several web shows and also appeared in Alankrita Shrivastava’s film “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, in addition to Manoj Bajpayee’s film “Traffic”.
The actor will next be seen in the anthology series “Feels Like Ishq”, which is scheduled for release on July 23. He will also be seen as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, with Vicky Kaushal in the title role.
Nikita Rawal commits to organ donation: it’s my duty as a citizen of this country
Bombay– Actress Nikita Rawal has pledged to donate her organs.
“I researched the blind in the country and found that India could be cured of the entire blind population in about two to three weeks if everyone donated their organs. I think this is something that everyone should be involved in, ”said the actress, who has appeared in films like“ Mr. Hot Mr. Kool ”,“ The Hero: Abhimanyu ”and“ Amma Ki Boli ” .
Nikita has also focused on countless people across the country in need of an organ, be it eyes, kidneys or other implants.
“Organs have no use after death and they will either bury the individual or burn. Organ donation can brighten someone’s life or breathe new life into it. I think it is my duty as a citizen of this country, ”she said.
Nikita, who is the founder of the Aastha Foundation which works for the empowerment of disadvantaged women in the Nayanagar district of Goregaon, Mumbai, also stressed the need for vaccination.
“The pandemic is not over yet and let’s be responsible to each other,” said the actress, recalling the need to get vaccinated, “she said.
Shahid Kapoor reveals 20 seconds of his life
Bombay– Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share information about his filming schedule in a quick 20-second video.
“Unmask 20 seconds of my life!” Shahid wrote on his Instagram account with 30.6 million followers.
Behind-the-scenes video of Shahid shows him on a film set, navigating the pandemic with his face mask on.
“20 seconds of my life are over. Stop the camera now. I want to go home, ”Shahid says at the end of the video, wearing a black mask.
The video shows glimpses of Shahid reaching the film set, coming out of his vanity, shooting and interacting with people on set, and eventually walking back to his car to drive home.
Shahid will make his digital debut with a web series directed by Raj and DK of “The Family Man” fame. We will then see him in the film “Jersey”, also starring his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.
Rasika Dugal shares “shootlife smiles and grimaces”
Bombay– Actress Rasika Dugal shared the “shootlife smiles and scowls” on Instagram on Thursday.
Rasika on Instagram and posted a series of photos where she is seen smiling on some and sporting a serious look on others.
“The smiles and grimaces of shootlife… Package! Rasika captioned the pictures.
Speaking of her work, Rasika was recently seen in the second season of “Out Of Love”, directed by Oni Sen and starring Purab Kohli.
The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”. (IANS)
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/2021/07/bollywood-roundup-sunny-leone/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]