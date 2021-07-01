Entertainment
Tom Cruise is 59: How Much Is Mission: Impossible Actor Worth?
Since his landmark role in Risky Business in 1983, Tom Cruise has been a dominant force in Tinsel Town, appearing in over 40 feature films throughout his illustrious career. Now, as he turns 59 on July 3, Cruise has raised hundreds of millions of leading roles in action-packed dramas and thrillers.
It’s no secret that Cruise is one of the biggest box office draws of all time, but he’s also carved out his place among the richest actors in Hollywood. Take a look at his net worth to see how his big screen success translated into wealth.
Tom Cruise net worth
The net worth estimated by Tom Cruises is $ 600 million.
Cruise earned $ 75 million between May 2011 and May 2012, making him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, according to Forbes. Despite losing that title over the years, Dwayne The Rock Johnson topped the Forbes list for the past two years with revenues of over $ 87 million a year, Cruise still earns a hefty salary per movie. Variety estimates that Cruise will earn a base salary of $ 12-14 million for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to hit theaters on November 19, 2021.
Mission: Impossible 7 is slated for release on Memorial Day weekend in 2022 and will add over millions to Cruises’ bank account. For the first six installments, he earned $ 285 million, plus a share of back-end box office profits, Celebrity Net Worth reported.
Mission: Impossible 8, set to be the franchise’s final entry, is slated for release on July 7, 2023.
With his career still going strong, it’s likely that Cruises’ $ 600 million net worth will continue to grow in the years to come.
Early career and range of actors
In 1981, Cruise made his big screen debut in the movie Endless Love. He landed his starring role in the 1983 film Risky Business. One of the film’s most memorable scenes is Cruise sliding into an entryway dressed only in a shirt, socks, and underwear, and then dancing around a salon in lip sync to Old-Time Rock and Roll. This role helped make him a household name.
Nowadays, Cruise stars mostly in action movies, but he demonstrated his acting lineup by dipping his toes into a variety of genres throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Many of these movies such as Top Gun ( 1986), Rain Man (1988), A Few Good Men (1992), Jerry Maguire (1996) and Magnolia (1999) are now modern classics that must be seen. He took a rare comedic turn as an almost unrecognizable character in Tropic Thunder in 2008.
Here are some of Cruises’ most popular films from his early Hollywood years and their lifetime global gross earnings, according to Box Office Mojo:
Mission: Impossible Movies and Other Action Roles
Tom Cruises’ most recognizable role is that of Ethan Hunt, the undercover agent of the Impossible Mission Force that he played in six Mission: Impossible films. Not yet ready to give up the role, Cruise will play Hunt twice more. The franchise has grossed over $ 3.5 billion at the box office worldwide since the first films debuted in 1996:
Impossible mission: $ 457.7 million
Mission: Impossible II: $ 546.4 million
Mission: Impossible III: $ 398.5 million
Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol: $ 694.7 million
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation: $ 682.7 million
Impossible mission Benefits: $ 791.7 million
In 2012, Cruise hit the big screen as another action hero character: Jack Reacher. The Jack Reacher movie grossed $ 218.3 million worldwide. Four years later, the sequel to the film, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, was released. He made $ 162.1 million worldwide, a profit of just over $ 100 million.
In total, Tom Cruise’s films have amassed a staggering total of over $ 10 billion at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In addition to highest paying Mission: Impossible movies, other major revenues include War of the Worlds ($ 603.9 million) and The Last Samurai ($ 454.6 million).
Tom Cruise’s cinephile favorite movies, however, have nothing to do with the Mission: Impossible franchise or its other blockbuster hits. A 2015 Rolling Stone reader poll found that his three fan-favorite movies were Tropic Thunder, Magnolia, and Top Gun.
Awards
After more than three decades as one of the Hollywood’s most popular actors, it’s no surprise that Tom Cruise has won numerous awards. He was nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards and won three for his work in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia. In May 2021, Cruise returned the awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globe, amid controversies over its lack of diversity and other issues.
Cruise was nominated for three Oscars but never won the award the coveted Oscar. Yet he scored many other victories, most notably in 2005 when he received the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Cinema at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards.
Private life
Cruise has been married and divorced three times more recently from actress Katie Holmes, who filed for divorce in 2012, ending her tenure as a prominent couple in Hollywood. The two had a lavish Italian wedding in 2006 that reportedly cost around $ 3 million. Cruise is the father of three children: a daughter with Holmes and two children he adopted with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.
Cruise sold his 10,286-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. For an estimated $ 40 million in 2016. In March 2021, he sold his 320-acre ranch in Telluride, Colo. For 39 , $ 5 million, Town & Country reported.
It’s not just a property that Cruise has splurged over the years. In true Top Gun style, he also bought a Gulfstream IV aircraft, which cost around $ 36 million. The plane can carry up to 19 passengers, and he and his guests can enjoy the on-board movie screening room and hot tub.
Laura Wood contributed to the writing of this article.
Last updated: July 1, 2021
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tom Cruise is 59: How Much Is Mission: Impossible Actor Worth?
