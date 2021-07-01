Watch video of Meghan McCain stepping down from “The View”





Meghan McCain, the only conservative voice on ABC’s daily talk show The View, told viewers on Thursday that she was stepping down as co-host chair at the end of the season this month. McCain said at the start of the New York-based program that she wanted to stay in Washington, DC, where she worked during the coronavirus pandemic. I have this really wonderful life here that I finally feel like I don’t want to leave, McCain said. McCain, who is married to conservative writer Ben Domenech, gave birth to a daughter, Liberty, last fall. The couple divided their time between New York and Washington. McCain, the eldest daughter of the late Republican Senator John McCain, frequently clashed with other panelists on the program, especially former Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. The most recent example came last week when McCain and Goldberg entered into a difficult exchange after McCain said the press had been lenient with President Biden over his treatment of the former occupant of the White House, Donald Trump. The two co-hosts apologized on the air when they returned from a commercial break. In May, McCain became angry with the way the panel condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Who compared a warrant for wearing a mask on Capitol Hill to the Holocaust. McCain said the program had not paid similar attention to an increase in hate crimes against Jews linked to pro-Palestinian protests. McCain, 36, joined The View in October 2017. She had previously contributed to Fox News, where she also spent 10 months as co-host of her daytime show Outnumbered. McCain shed light on the tensions in his leaving statement. I’ll be there for another month, so if you want to fight some more, I’ll be there for another four weeks, she said. McCain praised his co-hosts Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, calling them the most talented women on television, hands down. Behar praised McCain for his willingness to mingle with his fellow Liberals. You did it brilliantly for four years. You said what you thought, and you are not a snowflake, miss, Behar said. The work as a curatorial co-host on The View has been a revolving door in recent years. McCain replaced Abby Huntsman, another daughter of a Republican politician, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, after Huntsman participated in the program for a year. Jedediah Bila and Nicolle Wallace, now host of her own daily MSNBC program, also lasted a single season. The View, created by ABC News reporter Barbara Walters in 1997, has grown into more of a political forum over the past decade, with politicians from both political sides appearing in an effort to reach its predominantly female audience in the mornings. But as the country became more polarized, the program gained a reputation for frequent on-camera pushes between co-hosts, making the show a favorite topic for tabloids and gossip websites. . The Daily Mail, which first reported that McCain would step down, said the host still had two years of contract with ABC.

