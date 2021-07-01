Could Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck be heading to the Hamptons?





After spending time together in Miami, Montana and Los Angeles, Ben affleck and Jennifer lopez may be ready to pick up their rekindled romance on the road and plan to spend the summer at the $ 10 million pop star mansion in the Hamptons. According to Sixth pages Hamptons is spying that there has been feverish activity around the luxury estate of the singer’s Watermill. Apparently crews have been seen landscaping the grounds, testing the mansion’s security system, and bringing in a boat and fleet of Range Rovers, which appear to signal the imminent arrival of Lopez in his summer house. It would make sense for Affleck to be by her side once she finally arrives on the East Coast, as a source once said. People that the two stars have discussed their summer plans and want to spend as much time together as possible. They added that they also wanted to take a trip and that a flight from LA to Long Island would certainly do the trick. Lopez first purchased the multi-million, 8-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion in 2013, recounting Hi! magazine that this is his dream home. The gated property built in 2004 sits on 3 acres of land and features amenities worthy of an international superstar, including a sauna, steam room, theater and heated swimming pool. But since she was there last summer, Lopez’s dream house has had a new neighbor, her other ex-fiancé, Alex rodriguez. Sixth page also reported that the former MLB player had temporarily moved into a $ 5 million mansion in Bridgehampton for the summer, located just over a mile or three minutes drive from Singers’ Square. He has also been spotted nearby, having dinner at Bilboquet in Sag Harbor with his nephew. Nick silva and a very attractive brunette who “turned heads at the crowded restaurant, some wondering if she was Alex’s new girlfriend. (Turns out the brunette is actually Liz cohen, Business Development Manager at his company, A-Rod Corp.) More great stories from Vanity Show A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

