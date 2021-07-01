Trilogy Entertainment surrenders liquor license after Sunday filming in St. Charles – Kane County Connects





The owner of the Trilogy nightclub in Saint-Charles voluntarily gave up his alcohol license following the Sunday shooting incident (June 27) which left one dead and three others injured. An emergency closing hearing and liquor control violation complaint for Trilogy Entertainment, LLC took place at a special meeting on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 of the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission. Prior to the hearing, the owner of Trilogy Entertainment turned over his City of St Charles liquor license to city officials and further indicated in a signed letter that Trilogy Entertainment, LLC would not reopen in St. Charles, IL. . The letter was read from the file. With the surrender of the liquor license, the Saint-Charles Alcohol Control Commission adopted a motion to dismiss the complaint without prejudice, which rejects the complaint but leaves the city the right to present it again if necessary. Public comments have been collected. The action comes from the shooting at 2 a.m. on Sunday that claimed the life of 23-year-old Khalief D. McAllister of Aurora and injured three others. Michael DV Carwell, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated bodily harm with a firearm in the attack on Trilogy nightclub, 2051 Lincoln Highway. Of the three injured, one was in critical condition at the time of the shooting. The 27-year-old has stabilized at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the Daily Herald. Another gunshot victim, a 42-year-old man, was discharged from Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. A 28-year-old woman was treated and released Sunday at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora. SOURCE: City of Saint-Charles press release, media reports City of Saint-Charles on Facebook <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/> Read more

