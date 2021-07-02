4th of July weekend: Hollywood drivers urged to stay safe





HOLLYWOOD, CA Heading into the 4th of July weekend, the California Highway Patrol urges Hollywood drivers to stay safe by obeying the speed limit and not driving while intoxicated. The CHP has announced a maximum application period for the duration of the weekend, focusing in particular on speed control and drivers who are distracted or driving under the influence.

Officers will also be on high alert for aggressive driving and road rage, the CHP said. The Maximum Execution Period will last from 6:01 p.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Monday. “Saving lives is a priority for our officers,” said PHC Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Motorists will help make everyone’s vacation on the road safer by obeying speed limits, avoiding distractions, staying sober, being patient and being courteous to other drivers. “

CHP reminded drivers that the roads will be very busy and that patience will be required, especially in Los Angeles. Those with plans should allow more time to get to their destination and refrain from chasing or speeding up. Last year, the CHP said at least 36 people were killed in crashes on California roads over the weekend of July 4, despite stay-at-home orders and authorities begging residents to stay at their home. The CHP also made 738 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and / or drugs.

Without the same coronavirus restrictions this year, highway traffic is expected to be much higher than last year’s holiday weekend. This year’s Independence Day MEP also coincides with a speed-related road safety effort in which the CHP participates with Oregon State Police and Washington State Patrol along from Interstate 5, which crosses the tri-state. Tri-state officers will focus on speeding offenses along the entire stretch of Interstate 5.

“By spreading the message, we hope for voluntary motorist compliance,” added Commissioner Ray. “However, officers will be looking for anyone who is speeding or driving impaired and posing a hazard on the roads.” The most recent national data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that a quarter of road fatalities in 2018 were the result of speeding. In fatal crashes in 2018, nearly half (48%) of high-speed drivers in passenger vehicles were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash.

