Biz Markie alive, going through medical care, director says
Hip hop Biz legend Markie is undergoing medical treatment, despite reports that the rapper has died, his manager said.
In a statement Thursday to USA TODAY, Markie’s manager confirmedthe earlierthe reports were inaccurate.
“The news of Biz Markies’ passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who work hard to provide the best possible health care,” said Markie’s manager, JenniIzumi. “At this time, we ask you to keep thinking and praying during this difficult time.”
Izumi added:“Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from her friends, peers and fans.”
The 57-year-old rapper and DJ, real name Marcel Theo Hall, has made no secret of his type 2 diabetes, say ABC in 2014about the health risks his doctors said he faced.
“They said I could lose my feet,” Markies said. “They said I could lose parts of my body. A lot of things could happen.”
From Grandmaster Flash to Drake: The evolution of hip-hop explored in the new Smithsonian box set
The New York native began his mainstream music career with the Hip-hop group Juice Crew next to DJ Marley Marlas the band’s beatboxer. Markie’s solo career gained momentum with her hit single“Just a friend”from his second studio album “The Biz Never Sleeps”.
The song, which samples that of Freddie Scott “(You have what I need,” features verses on Unrequited Affection, with Markie rapping and singing the chorus alongside a piano. The 1989 single remained on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 22 weeks.
After:Prince Markie Dee, a member of pioneering 1980s hip-hop group The Fat Boys, has died aged 52
Markie has made numerous television and film appearances according to IMDB,including his appearance in several episodes of the sketch comedy “In bright colors, ” representing an alien from the beatbox in“Men in Black II” as a beatbox alien, and made several cameos on the children’s show “Yo Gabba Gabbafor his segment “Biz’s Beat of the Day”.
