Fun weekend planned for the 4th

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Festival Committee has scheduled two full days of events for the July 4th celebration of Fairborn, one of the Miami Valley’s oldest traditions. The popular block party will take place on Saturday, July 3 on Main Street from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. where a variety of vendors will offer food, games and specialty items. The American Legion will perform opening ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial in the center of town. The Fairborn Civic Band will follow with a 45-minute performance of patriotic tunes. Live music will continue throughout the day with the Chameleon, Whitewater Band, Rind and Top Tier. Top Tier consists of musicians who have shared the stage with artists such as Rick Springfield, The Cars and many more. The festival committee will again sponsor the Little Miss and Mr. contest on Saturday July 3rd. Entries will take place at the theater between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Children must arrive by 6:00 p.m. at the Fairborn Actor’s Theater at 23 East Main Street, and the contest begins at 6:15 p.m. Children must be residents of Fairborn or attend Fairborn schools between the ages of six and nine. The entry fee for the contest is $ 5. The dress is casual with a red, white and blue theme. Children will be asked about July 4th, their school or their talents. The two winners will participate in the parade on July 4th with their crowns and scarves. Registration forms can be collected in advance at the library, Foy’s or at the Chamber of Commerce office next to the library. Heritage Days events will take place at the Mercer Smith 1799 Log Cabin on the corner of First Street and Middle Street. Free cart rides can be taken from the corner of Wright and Main Street to the cabin site, and visitors can tour the cabin and gardens. Sunday’s 73rd annual July 4th Parade begins at 2 p.m. after assembling at Fairborn Plaza on Broad Street. From there, the parade will follow its traditional route up Central Avenue, passing the exam booth and down Main Street to Second Street. Former Parks and Recreation Director Alicia Eckhart will be honored posthumously as Grand Marshal. Weather permitting, the Greene County Aero Club will conduct a flyby to begin the parade, with the Fairborn Civic Band playing the national anthem. The festivities continue at the community park with food and entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. 9:30 am. File photo This year’s July 4 weekend features a full list of traditional events.

