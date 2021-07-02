Pirates of the Caribbean actor explains why Johnny Depp should return





In a recent interview, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Greg Ellis explains why he thinks Johnny Depp should be allowed to return to the franchise.

A Pirates of the Caribbean The actor thinks Johnny Depp should return for the sixth installment of the series. Due to a long legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in which she accused him of psychological and physical abuse, Depp’s image and reputation was tarnished, leaving many film studios reluctant to work with him. For now, Disney has made it clear that they don’t want Depp involved in the last trip of their franchise. The first one Pirates of the Caribbean movie, the curse of the black pearl, was released in 2003 with the direction of Gore Verbinski and the executive production of Jerry Bruckheimer. It was considered a commercial and critical success, and Disney immediately began to think about sequels. Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow contributed much to the film’s appeal, even earning him an Oscar nomination for that first performance. Since then, Captain Jack has been a part of every movie in the series, the only main character to continue throughout. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Should Kill Captain Jack Sparrow In a recent Expressinterview, Pirates of the Caribbean Actor Greg Ellis explains why he thinks Depp should be allowed to return to the franchise. Ellis thinks Depps damage to reputation may keep him from appearing in the movie for very long, but he strongly believes that Captain Jack will be back in one form or another. Ellis said: I think for Pirates 6 in an Ideal World, every character that fans have fallen in love with will be able to come back to wrap it all up. Ultimately, it comes down to the script and the story. If Jack Sparrow isn’t the key, if not the key, to closing a multi-billion dollar franchise, isn’t it like not having Captain Kirk in the [the original]Star Trek? Ellis played Lt. Commander Theodore Groves in three of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, his last being On foreign tides in 2011. His character was more or less the second in command of Jack Davenports Commodore Norrington, and took charge after Norrington’s death in At the end of the world. Ellis is also known for smaller roles in a number of blockbuster films such as Titanic, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Star Trek. the Pirates of the Caribbean the franchise wouldn’t exist in its current form without Depps Jack Sparrow. While Disney may want to avoid getting tangled up in Depp’s current PR issues, it’s hard to imagine another entry into the franchise without its star. Still, Disney hopes to do Pirates of the Caribbean 6 a smooth reboot of the franchise, which could be Depp’s way through. The project is still in limbo, so by the time it kicks off Depp’s situation could change, leaving Disney more open to working with him again. More: Why Pirates of the Caribbean Can’t Work Without Johnny Depp Source:Express Every Upcoming Disney Princess Live (and Who Plays Them)

