William Shatner calls Leonard Nimoy for free Star Trek Reboot Cameos





William Shatner becomes outspoken when he talks about the cameos of the late Leonard Nimoy in the rebooted Star Trek movies, deeming his role “free”.

William Shatner shares his thoughts on the cameos Leonard Nimoy had in the rebootStar Trek movies, calling them free. After several years of inactivity on the big screen, theStar Trek the franchise was relaunched in 2009 under the leadership of JJ Abrams. The first film featured the same characters from the original series, but introduced an alternate timeline that allowed their fates to move in new directions. Two other films are from the 2009 episode, along with the 2016 oneStar Trek Beyond being the last at that time. With the 2009Star Trek Offering a fresh take on the characters who started the franchise, Abrams found a way to include original Spock actor Nimoy. He played a small but important role in the film, interacting with newcomers like Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk and Zachary Quinto’s iteration of the iconic Vulcan. Nimoy then appeared for a cameo appearance inStar Trek Into Darkness, andStar Trek Beyond was dedicated to his memory, as it came out after his passing in 2015. Longtime fans of the franchise were delighted to see Nimoy play his beloved character once again. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Star Trek Movie In Chronological Order However, it looks like hisOriginal series co-star Shatner was not so impressed. Talk toExpress while promoting his new movieSenior Moment, Shatner has become outspoken about Nimoy’s role in the rebootStar Trekmovies. “Leonard Nimoy was in some of those movies, but it was totally free,” he said. “They just wanted to put Spock in there and I didn’t admire that. “He didn’t develop further. For his part, Shatner has steered clear of the new generation ofStar Trek movies. He has denied rumors that he too would have an appearance in the 2009 reboot and said last year that he was okay with never sharing the screen with Pine’s Captain Kirk. However, Shatner also admitted that if presented with a truly compelling story and a real role, he would appear in a newStar Trekproject. His desire to have a more substantial stake makes sense when considering his feelings on Nimoy.Star Trekreturn. For now, however, it remains to be seen whether there will be moreStar Trek moves for it to appear. SinceStar Trek Beyond, several films have entered development, only to be put on hold. These include aStar Trek 4with the reboot cast, an opus directed by Quentin Tarantino and a film byFargo creator Noah Hawley. Shatner once again had to debunk rumors earlier this year that he would have a role inStar Trek 4; At this point, it seems there are more unfounded rumors than actual updates. With a frankness as appreciated asStar Trek, it can be assumed that something will emerge eventually. It might just take a little longer to materialize. More: Star Trek: How Old Was Spock When He Died (Both Times) Source: Express Every Upcoming Disney Princess Live (and Who Plays Them)

