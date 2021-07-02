Billy Bob’s new Texas concerts announced, tickets go on sale











Pinterest Cheap Trick, Kid Rock, The Wallflowers, Roger Creager, Casey Donahew and more are heading to Billy Bobs Texas in August FORT WORTH, TX Billy Bobs Texas has been a staple in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District since it opened in 1981. Continuing to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Billy Bobs continues to be a popular destination among tourists and locals alike, delivering the hottest live music and biggest names in entertainment all year round. With nearly 17 million visitors from around the world, Billy Bobs is a must see attraction in Fort Worth, Texas. The atmosphere of this distinctive venue is unmatched, allowing guests to embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl with line dancing lessons, live music, armadillo races and once again the return of their live bull riding experience. Their new Honky Tonk Kitchens executive chef, Alex Walters, serves a wide variety of authentic Texan cuisine to lick your fingers with options for every type of eater, ranging from burgers and BBQ to Chicken Fried Steak and Ribeyes and a variety of vegetarian options. Billy Bobs has it all. Gabby Barrett plays tonight As summer is in full swing, Billy Bobs Texas welcomes Gabby Barrett (July 1), winner of the 2021 CMT Female Video of the Year, followed by Steve Earle & The Dukes (July 2). Kenny Wayne Shepherd (July 3) will take the stage and perform some of his classic hits, including Blue on Black and Summerland Tour: Everclear, Living Color, Hoobastank and Wheatus (July 9) will entertain the crowd with a variety of live music. With his latest single, Can Down, Mike Ryan (July 10) is sure to thrill, setting the stage for country trio Lady A (July 16 & 17) performing their biggest hits Need You Now, What If I Never Get Over You, Downtown , and more with newcomer Jameson Rodgers kicking off the show. Jay Buchanan (July 16) and Seth James (July 23) will bring their funky tunes to Club 81 while Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen (July 23 & 24) will charm the main stage. Powerful singer Josh Weathers (July 30) will rock audiences as country singer Neal McCoy (July 31) close out the month in classic Billy-Bobs style. With such a variety of live music, a delicious menu, fun activities and a friendly atmosphere, Billy Bobs Texas is the place to be! Schedule of July concerts: JULY 01 – Gabby Barrett

JULY 02 – Steve Earle and the Dukes

JULY 03 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

JUL 09 – Summerland Tour: Everclear, Living Color, Hoobastank and Wheatus

JULY 10 – Mike Ryan

JULY 16 – Lady A with Jameson Rodgers

JUL 16 – Jay Buchanan @ The 81 Club

JUL 17 – Lady A

JULY 23 – Seth James @ The 81 Club

JUL 23 – Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen

JUL 24 – Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen

JULY 30 – Josh Weathers

JULY 31 – Neal McCoy New concerts announced and on sale NOW! Other new shows have just been announced on Billy Bob’s concert schedule. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts: 06 AOT – Cheap tip

08 AOT – 9th Annual Cowtown Conjunto Festival

13 AOT – Roger Creager

14 AOT – Casey Donahew

20 AOT- Kid Rock (SOLD OUT)

21 AOT- Kid Rock (SOLD OUT)

22 AOT – Wallflowers

27 AOT – Kid Rock

28 AOT – Kid Rock

SEP 03 – Sam Riggs

SEP 04 – 38 Special

SEPTEMBER 11 – Brett Young

SEP 12 – Brett Young

01 OCT – Billy Currington

OCT 08 – Randall King

OCT 09 – Jon Pardi (SOLD OUT)

10 OCT – Jon Pardi (SOLD OUT)

OCT 15 – Melissa Etheridge

October 22 – Cole Swindell

28 OCT – Coulter wall

NOV 05 – Robert Cray For the full concert schedule, special events and visitor information, please visit www.billybobstexas.com. Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Fort Worth Historic Stockyards

2520 Place Rodéo

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

