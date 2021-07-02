Lady Sif actor Jaimie Alexander blows up the God of Mischief in hilarious comeback message





The fourth episode of Loki, “The Nexus Event,” aired on Disney + yesterday and featured a very fun cameo. Jaimie Alexander was set to make her triumphant return as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder, but she returned earlier than expected in a Loki moment that saw the main character forced to face Lady Sif in a time loop where she continually beats him for cutting his hair as a joke. In honor of his return to the MCU, Alexander took to Instagram yesterday to share a hilarious post. “‘Asgard is not a place. It’s a people …’ and one of them is a giant #Loki ⚔️🛡 hole,” Alexander wrote. You can check out the post below: Alexander Loki cameo marks the Marvel actor’s first appearance since appearing in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD in 2014 and 2015. Before that, she was last seen on the big screen in 2013 Thor: The Dark World, which marked his second film appearance after 2011 Thor. Alexandre was not part of the Thor: Ragnarok casting, but she will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Sadly, Thor’s fourth film will be the first not to feature Hiddleston as Loki. “We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametrical opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that maybe should stay closed for now,” Hiddleston revealed to Empire Magazine (Going through Digital spy). “I know this character now. I feel like the audience knows him. And playing him – and playing him honestly, but presenting him with new challenges, which I would then have to change in different ways, is the most important aspect. exciting of that, “Hiddleston said of the Loki series for MTV. “You have his very specific gifts. His intelligence, his betrayal, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable adversaries, like he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens. , but I can not.” New episodes of Loki releases on Disney + on Wednesdays. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

