Bill Cosby released from prison, but his Hollywood career is likely over

Bill Cosby built an entertainment empire by playing a healthy, helpful father figure in everything from his “Cosby Show” on NBC to the animated series “Fat Albert” to memorable commercials for Jell-O Pudding Pops.

But industry insiders say the disgraced 83-year-old artist is unlikely to be able to chart a comeback, now that he has secured the technical release of a jail sentence after being sentenced to prison. was convicted in 2018 of three counts of aggravated assault against Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. This trial took place amid a cascade of allegations that Cosby had sexually assaulted more than 60 women.

“There is no ‘Cosby’ meeting. There will be no residency in Vegas and there will be no new Jell-O endorsement for Mr. Cosby, ”said Howard Bragman, longtime public relations strategist and crisis manager. “He was not found innocent. He was released on a technicality. I would say the world still believes him guilty of the heinous crimes he has been accused of and that he is going to live a very OJ Simpson-like existence for the rest of his life.

Many legal and entertainment observers were stunned on Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s indecent assault conviction, based on a no-prosecution agreement the once-popular actor struck with a former state attorney. Under the ruling, Cosby cannot be tried again in the state case.

Bragman, who represents one of Cosby’s victims, was among those shocked by the news, explaining that he would not have been so surprised if Cosby’s release had come soon after his 10-year prison sentence .

“There is a sadness to that,” Bragman said, describing the conversation he had with his client after learning of the decision.

Talent agencies, TV networks and movie studios are unlikely to be keen to align with him, as the crime for which he was tried and convicted is so at odds with the image he once portrayed. .

“I feel like redemption is a long, long way away, and it would be hard for him to get back to the spotlight that shone so brightly in his prime, when he was the father of America,” said Jason Squire, associate professor at USC School of Cinematic Arts who is editor of “The Movie Business Book”. “Traditionally, Hollywood is very forgiving, but there is a limit.”

One branch of the media industry seems eager to speak with Cosby: the news media. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan managed to secure an off-camera interview with the actor at his home after his release.

Regarding an on-camera interview, however, Bragman expects many news agencies to be reluctant to give Cosby a platform for fear of experiencing negative reactions from their viewers or protests from internal staff. .

“If he had been really innocent, it would be different. But you started out on a technicality, and now you’re bragging about it. I don’t think it’s going to play too well, ”explained Bragman.

There are other avenues Cosby could pursue, such as a standing tour or speaking in smaller theaters. It’s a path that other controversial figures have managed to take, including Bill O’Reilly, the former prime-time presenter of Fox News Channel. He launched a speaking tour with comedian Dennis Miller following his eviction from Fox Corp property. in 2017 after his show was canceled due to scrutiny following reports that the host harassed women.

Cosby could also launch his own property selling direct to consumers, via a podcast or a Substack newsletter. Most insiders think the big studios would be reluctant to employ Cosby because of the backlash it would cause from viewers and audiences, not to mention their executives and the actors, showrunners, directors and other great working talent. on their behalf. They believe that if Cosby still wants to have a public career, his only option would be to operate on the fringes of the industry.

As a sign of Cosby’s radioactivity, stars and performers including Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi, Diane Warren and Christina Lahiti took to social media after the comedian’s conviction was overturned to call it a miscarriage of justice. One of the only voices of support for the performer, former “The Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad came under heavy criticism after she tweeted that a “terrible wrong was being fixed” . She then attempted to go back, issuing a statement saying she supported survivors of sexual assault to come forward.

The value of the name Cosby is difficult to assess. He may not have any current projects, but he undoubtedly benefits from residues and other income from his past work including movies, TV shows and commercials, although that cash flow may have decrease in recent years. When the scandal surrounding Cosby escalated, “The Cosby Show”, which was heavily unionized, was removed from the air through networks such as TV Land and BET.

While the classic series may already have been fodder for the new phalanx of Hollywood streaming properties, the policy of making this series, or other Cosby-related shows like “I Spy” available, is heavy. However, the films Cosby has appeared in – his films include everything from popular hit 1974’s “Uptown Saturday Night” to 1990s “Ghost Dad” – may continue to be available as streaming services explain how. manage problematic content.

Other personalities whose careers have struck legal issues or who have been accused of misconduct have managed to return to the entertainment industry. For example, former Pixar guru John Lasseter reappeared as the head of Skydance Animation after being kicked from his old perch amid allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. But his offenses are pale compared to the allegations against Cosby. Plus, Cosby is free on a legal technicality, not because new evidence has emerged that calls his guilt into question. Kevin Spacey may be trying to make his comeback following assault allegations, but the only role he’s landed is a cameo in a European art film, a far cry from the studio flicks he’s been in. made a name.

Of course, the 80-year-old comedian might not feel like working very much. “It’s hard to imagine Cosby would be interested in returning to the entertainment industry,” said Jeffrey McCall, professor of communications at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. “Even his biggest fans would rather remember him as the clever comedian of yesteryear. His detractors would harass him at any moment and with good reason. Its market value is now zero and no producer or promoter would want to support it. It is impossible to be a funny man after such corruption of his public image.

Put simply, many in Hollywood circles don’t think Cosby will work for a mainstream entertainment company again.

“No one is going to work with him. No workshop. No prominent actor or filmmaker, ”said one talent agent. “It would kill your reputation. Not to mention that you will have to justify it to your friends and family. How can you do that? He’s poisonous.