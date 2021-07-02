“Top Chef: Portland”: Dawn talks about the finale and the flaws

The following story contains spoilers from the season finale of Top Chef: Portland.

On the season finale of Grand Chief: Portland, the other three chefs, Dawn Burrell, Shota Nakajima and Gabe Erales, have been tasked with making, as host, judge and executive producer Padma Lakshmi said, the best four-course progressive meal of your life.

Burrell, the Houston-based chef who has impressed all season long with her mastery of West African and South American cuisine, has created an ambitious menu of lamb tartare with tomato and celery salad. , beef tendon puff and honey rice bread; seafood green okra and fermented rice fritter (a tribute to the late New Orleans chef Leah Chases gumbo zherbes); braised beef cheek with peas and buttered turnips; and yam bread pudding with pecan butter English and applesauce.

While these dishes generally went well with the judges, who called her heart and soul meat dish in a bowl and said her dessert should be on every Thanksgiving table, the service was not without incident: after struggling with tackling throughout the season, Burrell has once again missed out on a few key things. The title of Top Chef finally went to Erales.

Still, Thursday’s final closed an outstanding season for the former track and field Olympian, whose top-down performance provided one of the cast’s most moving and satisfying arcs. Although his lows were low, Burrell’s highs came with a palpable sense of pride in his kitchen and belonging to his fellow accomplished chefs, a combination that has never been anything less than a great television.

Burrell spoke to The Times about life after Top Chef, the growing visibility of African diaspora food, and why, exactly, she found plating particularly difficult.

What was your strategy for planning your final menu?

It came to me throughout the shopping day. I love baking bread. I wanted to create a bread course for the judges, but I didn’t know how to fit it all in and make sense of it, so I ended up sprinkling my bread mixes throughout the final and presenting them as components of each dish. . The challenge was to try to incorporate everything I wanted to do to show who I am as a chef into these four dishes. I was editing on the fly, while trying to be true to myself at the same time.

Because it’s a key part of the final, I have to ask about the tackle. What do you think is the reason for your snafus tackle this season?

These were very painful times, and I feel very exposed about my shortcomings. And one of them just so wants to show off everything Chef Dawn Burrell on one plate, without shuffling me, so I can do all of those things. I just want to make sure they understand me.

Highlighting Imperfect Dawn, so everyone can see her, always messing up it’s just frustrating and painful to watch. I really feel embarrassed about it. Even watching the episodes, I am anxious to know what I have done wrong at all times. Like when I listen to what the judges say, it’s a little hard for me to understand the good when I know there is bad with it too.

But I appreciate the perspective because it helps soften the blow, so to speak. I am not perfect, and my imperfection is found in wanting to do so much that I sometimes fail.

Top Chef competitor Dawn Burrell competing in the women’s long jump at the 2000 US Olympic Trials in Sacramento. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

You made it to the top of the second challenge first, which was newsworthy when Gabriel walked you through how to make your ribs, which you can cook with your eyes closed.

Ah, Gabriel. I was like, you really fucked yourself up. You shouldn’t act like this. I was upset, and I think I expressed it the way I needed to express it. We are still talking after the end of the season, he reached out and he realized his mistake. No strong emotions. Be careful.

You won the challenge highlighting pan-African cuisine. What does this victory mean to you?

I was very proud of my dish that day. I felt I was displaying my cooking style in the best possible way, and felt like I represented who I am as a chef at the most opportune moment. There is a spotlight on this cuisine right now, and Southern cuisine as a whole, in part because of the climate and the openness to understanding where these things are coming from. People are more willing to listen to each other and educate themselves and recognize that there is no Southern cuisine without African ingredients because of the slave trade and migration.

It was so heartbreaking when you got hurt during the tofu challenge.

I was very disappointed with myself. I looked down and saw all the blood on the tables and on the plates. I was dripping all over the place. Cutting myself off is one thing, but having something like this that was completely in my control if I had realized it beforehand is so ridiculous and unacceptable. I’m really hard on myself that way. I felt really defeated. It was a difficult time to recover mentally. I’m glad it worked, because my dessert was really good.

The day before the last cook, Brooke Williamson told you all: Once you get home, your creativity begins to flourish in ways you never expected. Has this been true for you?

She was there. Doing the show is almost like exploiting a different level of your craft, and I came home feeling like I had done the impossible. I cook now with even more confidence if I did these things over there with all this pressure and time pressure, I can pretty much do anything, when it comes to cooking. It really helped me grow, and I’m now involved in a lot of different projects that I’m very proud of, and I never thought I’d be able to do all of these things at the same time.

Top Chef: Portland finalists, left to right, Shota Nakajima, Gabe Erales and Dawn Burrell. (David Moir / Bravo)

Does this include your restaurant End of August , opening later this year?

Yes. Specifically, its African diaspora food with Asian inspired ingredients or techniques because there are so many cross sections. For example, the scallop dish I made in [the] Restaurant war [challenge] had an African chili paste called shito, and it’s very similar to XO. Why were these sauces made this way? Is there a reason they are both oil based? I educate myself to be able to create dishes that combine these two cuisines. This is a full service restaurant which is not gourmet, but it will have a chef’s table.

At the end of August, he will be part of the Lucilles Hospitality Group, which also owns Lucilles 1913, a non-profit organization that offers meals prepared by chefs to people living in poor communities. What is happening to the nonprofit is the farmland: we just received 50 acres which will provide about 100 jobs for community members and fresh food supplies for traders would open up in these neighborhoods. of the food desert. I’m the head of the fermentation department at Lucilles 1913, and I would take our excess produce or junk and make condiments and kimchi and things like that and put everything else back into the soil as compost. I am so proud of this process because we were striving to become a zero waste entity.

What do you hope viewers know about you after watching this season?

I hope there is an understanding that I am really good at what I do, regardless of my flaws that were exposed. And that even though they can’t taste my food, they know it’s always cooked with love and with my family, my team and my ancestors in mind. I cook with my heart and soul, and I hope this happened.

I have been a huge fan of the show and this season I finally felt ready to apply. I knew my flavors were good and wanted to see how my skills stacked up against the best chefs in the country. I knew that if I stayed true to myself and my cooking style, it would bring me success. Even though I didn’t win, I’m proud that my food has been well received by the judges throughout the season. I take this success with me.