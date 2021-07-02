Where #MoiAussi? The crippling effect of Cosby’s overthrow is feared | Entertainment

When Indira Henard, director of the DC Rape Crisis Center, received the text on Wednesday, she thought she was not reading her phone correctly. Indira oh my god, said a colleague’s message. Cosbys gets out of prison.

I put the news on and it was there, and my heart sank, Henard said. I thought about how all of our survivors would feel.

During the afternoon, Henard said the centers hotline was off the hook, survivors needed a place to treat, and people were asking: What happened? I do not understand. He was sentenced. Why would they do this? The center held support sessions on Wednesday evening and emergency sessions scheduled for Thursday to deal with the news.

When America looked at Bill Cosby after Americas Dad went to jail almost three years ago, it was perhaps the most amazing development to date of the nascent #MeToo movement, which emerged in late 2017. with allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Advocates and survivors of sexual assault hoped the movement would usher in an era of accountability for stalkers and abusers and in many ways it did. In recent years, victims have become increasingly emboldened to seek justice, even for abuses committed years ago, in the hope that their allegations would be taken more seriously.

But Wednesday, as the nation digested the equally breathtaking sight of Cosby Released from prison, some feared this would act as a deterrent for survivors, who often do not come forward because they do not believe it will do justice. And they wondered if some of the momentum of the movements, already slowed down by the pandemic, would be lost amid the feeling that another powerful man had gotten away with it albeit on a technical point.

It was a tough day, said Henard. It is a deeply painful moment not only for the survivors of the Cosby case who came forward at the risk of their lives, but for all survivors.

This story includes a discussion of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

For Tarana Burke, the leading activist who gave the #MeToo movement its name, the first reaction to the Pennsylvania court ruling was a shock, definitely a shock.

And as the shock set in and I started to see some of the comments (on social media) coming in, we, the people doing this fieldwork, started to come together to talk about our response, Burke said in an interview. It was just a real concern for the survivors. Were going to have trouble sleeping.

The fact of the matter, added Burke, herself a sexual assault survivor in her youth, is that we won’t see the ramifications of things like this for a while. People will look back and say, I was sexually assaulted a week before Cosby’s verdict was overturned. And the way the backlash hit the internet made me change my mind. We won’t be hearing these stories for a while. But those of us who have been through similar things, we know exactly how it hits and where it lands and what the consequences are, unfortunately.

RAINN, the anti-sexual violence organization, said its phone calls rose 24% on Wednesday from the previous week. It’s one of those times when I really pray people will read past the headlines, said Scott Berkowitz, Executive Director.

I think the country believes the victims, Berkowitz said in an interview. What worries him: Many survivors choose not to report to the police, and for those who do, it is a difficult decision as they know it will be a long and difficult task throughout of the judicial process. It only makes sense to undergo this if you think that in the end there is a reasonable chance of getting justice. He said RAINN will try to educate people that the issue that left Bill Cosby out is not a problem that arises in a normal case.

This is the point that Lisa Banks, one of the nation’s most prominent lawyers in #MeToo issues with her partner, Debra Katz, has sought to return home. The message has to be very clear and simple, that this is a prosecutor’s mistake, a very unusual mistake and a technical detail that is unlikely to happen again, ”she said.

She was referring to decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that District Attorney Kevin Steele was obligated to keep his predecessors’ promise not to indict the comedian, although there is no evidence that a deal was ever put in writing.

Of course, the optics of the #MeToo era’s first major conviction on release from prison are devastating, Banks said. I don’t think it’s something that a lot of people will get over very easily. But I’ll say one thing Andrea Constand (Cosby’s accuser) said when the verdict was in: the truth wins. I still think I did. And I don’t want people to get discouraged, even though I know it’s going to be tough.

For activist Anita Hill, the word technical was not quite adequate to describe what she sees as a deeply flawed legal system against survivors.

The issue of the no-prosecution agreement has been, Hill said in an interview, revealing how difficult it is for women to actively prove to prosecutors that their claims should be heard in court by a jury. She also found it troubling that the court left open the question of whether the prosecution’s use of five more accusers was inappropriate, as Cosby had argued, creating this further uncertainty.

Uncertainty: This is what keeps people from coming forward, said Hill, who herself came forward in 1991 with harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. They just don’t know what’s going to happen. And you know it’s gonna be really brutal.

The general public, she said, is unlikely to understand the complexity of why this happened: There was a jury verdict. He was in jail. Now no.

As for #MeToo: It’s a work in progress, said Hill, who now chairs the Hollywood Commission, which fights harassment in the entertainment industry. Old systems are hard to change, they require a different mindset. So I think we have to keep pushing. We have the social movement, we have the public outrage. But we need to reform the systems that have always been in place.

Henard said she and her colleagues at the DC Rape Crisis Center were spending Thursday listening to survivors. I’m really concerned about the chilling effect this will have, she said. Especially for black and brown survivors, it cuts deep. We bear witness to tears and pain, survivors wonder: what will it take for a verdict to fall and not be overturned because of a technical detail? This man did not rape one, not two, not three, or four, but (dozens of) women, and so we cannot forget that, she said, referring to charges against Cosby who did not ‘have never been taken to court, often because the statute of limitations had expired. .

But Henard said Wednesday’s court ruling, shocking as it was to many, in no way diminishes the good work of the #MeToo movement.

We have made great strides in recent years, she said. There are more great things that have happened and will continue to happen. What this moment does is remind all of us, especially those of us with boots on the pitch, that there is still work to be done.