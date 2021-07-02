Hollywood residents asked to donate blood to the Red Cross





HOLLYWOOD, CA The American Red Cross has issued another urgent appeal to healthy Hollywood residents to donate blood for the July 4th weekend and beyond.

The organization says it continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is straining the availability of blood across the country. Donors of group O blood are particularly asked to donate, but those of all blood groups are asked to make an appointment and donate blood to supply the rays. “The need for blood does not take a vacation, patients are still dependent on vital transfusions,” according to the organization.

The Red Cross said it was working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of trauma and emergency room visits, as well as resulting overdoses and transplants. Due to the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying essential patient care. Additionally, while summer is traditionally a time of declining blood donation, this year is particularly difficult as many Americans are getting their vaccines and resuming their summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, which leads to a decrease in donor participation.

Most people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus can donate, but donors need to know which vaccine they have received to determine their eligibility. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or activate the Blood Donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.

