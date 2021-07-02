Hollywood duo teach kids to ‘spread your wings’ | Culture & Leisure





Hollywood stuntman Blake Pocquette teamed up with actor Max Purget for a two-day training to help Indigenous youth find their way into the world of cinema. Pocquette and Purget are both originally from Hulbert and are citizens of the Cherokee Nation. Pocquette created the Spread Your Wings program to help Indigenous youth seek opportunities beyond their wildest dreams. He was in Oklahoma for a film shoot in the area, and Purget had just returned from North Hollywood after making a commercial recall. The eight-hour training consisted of Pocquette teaching students basic stunts, such as swordplay, fight scenes, and forward rolls. After lunch, the students shifted gears and Purget taught an introduction to the acting class, where the students learned to read script, memorize techniques, and even introduced themselves to the camera. Indigenous youth traveled from across the state to participate in the first Spread Your Wings training. Participants traveled from Skiatook, Owasso, Stilwell, Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Tahlequah, Stillwater and Springdale, Arkansas, to Hulbert. Each student who completed the program received a t-shirt, bluetooth speaker, pen and notebook, water bottle, shoulder bag, and an autographed backstage photo of Pocquette from “Cowboys and Aliens” and Purget from “The Sneak Over”. “Students will have the option of using video and images to submit an application to a local arts agency. Pocquette even brought in a promising stuntman as celebrity surprise instructor, Ryker Sixkiller. The two had met on the project they are filming. Additional Spread Your Wings training events are in preparation for future dates at several locations. It has been a dream of mine to help young indigenous people find their way into the world of cinema and open up more possibilities for them in the future. said Pocquette. Purget said he has learned a lot over the past year. “I was excited to share the acting tips I learned along the way from some of the best in the business. Working with great native models is an amazing experience,” he said.

