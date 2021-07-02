Britney Spears’ dad to remain co-curator, judge confirms





Ethan Miller / Getty Images for ABC

Britney Spears questioned a Los Angeles court last week terminate his guardianship, calling the arrangement under which her father ruled her life for 13 years “abusive”. A judge has now rejected the singer’s request to remove her father from guardianship, TMZandVarietyreported Wednesday. According to documents obtained by the two publications, Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III filed the petition in November 2020, claiming that Spears was “afraid” of his father, James (Jamie) Spears, who is also his. conservative. At the time, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny refused to remove James Spears as curator, but appointed a financial firm, Bessemer Trust, as co-curator. Follow-up documents for this to happen have been filed more recently. This is the document Penny signed, reaffirming a decision, taken in November, to let Spears’ father remain a co-curator. According to court documents cited by TMZ and Variety, a request to suspend James Spears from appointing wealth management firm Bessemer Trust Company was “denied without prejudice”. However, on Thursday it was learned that Bessemer Trust had filed a request to withdraw from its role as co-custodian, citing a “change of circumstances”. “Following the testimony of the curator during the hearing on June 23 (…) quoted by the New York Times. “The petitioner has heard from the curator and respects her wishes.” Britney Spears liverydamning words in court last wednesday. “I told the world that I’m happy and that it’s okay,” Spears said. “I’m traumatized. I’m not happy I can’t sleep … I’m so angry it’s crazy … It’s not okay to force myself to do something I don’t want do. I really believe this guardianship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live fully. “ In response, her father asked the court to investigate his allegations. “Either the allegations will prove to be true, in which case corrective action will have to be taken, or they will prove to be false, in which case the guardianship can continue its course,” he said in a court request obtained by CNN. The case of Spears’ guardianship became widespread this year after the release of a New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears on February 5. Friends, supporters, former employees and reporters all spoke on camera about Spears’ life, career and campaign to end or adjust her tutelage. In its wake, a #freebritney movement has mobilized online with fans. Jamie Spears has been his daughter’s curator since his public split in 2008. According to the Variety report, he became the sole curator in 2019, after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned as co-curator. In 2019, Jodi Montgomery was appointed temporary curator of her person – responsible for Spears’ welfare while Jamie Spears retained control of her finances. He believes Montgomery, who was named after an earlier petition from Spears ‘attorney, is to blame for Spears’ current situation. “Based on his statements in court, Mr Spears is concerned that the motion for the appointment of Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms Spears’ duty counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect his wishes,” said Jamie Spears’ lawyer. Ingham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. For his part, Spears simply wants his father and guardianship taken away. “I just want my life back,” she said. “And it’s been 13 years. And that’s enough.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/britney-spears-father-to-remain-as-singers-co-conservator-judge-confirms-bessemer-trust-withdraw/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos