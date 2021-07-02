Entertainment
Bill Cosby’s treatment in prison revealed as disgraced actor’s spokesperson admits his wife hasn’t visited him once
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby is grateful for the way he was treated in prison by staff and inmates, Fox News has learned.
The disgraced “Cosby Show” actor was released from prison Wednesday after serving two years of a three to 10-year sentence. His abrupt release came after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the 83-year-old’s conviction for sexual assault after finding that District Attorney Kevin Steele, the prosecutor who brought the case against Cosby, violated an agreement not to charge him.
While some may wonder if Cosby’s status as a public figure may have impacted his prison experience, his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt tells Fox News that Cosby had a positive experience because he didn’t. been treated differently from other prisoners.
“[Cosby] said: They treated me like a citizen, like a human being, and that’s how everyone should be treated, ”Wyatt said.
Wyatt, who spent Cosby’s first hours at his home upon release, said the actor was quite lively in his discussions at home about being behind bars. One thing Cosby shared was “how he was able to help so many people in the prison,” Wyatt said.
“It’s his platform now,” the spokesperson added.
It turns out that Wyatt was not only on hand to help Cosby get home, but he was also the comedian’s only visitor during his last two years in lockdown. Wyatt explained to Fox News that even Cosby’s wife Camille had not visited him.
“His wife hasn’t seen him for almost three years. I was his only visitor. He will be reunited with his family. [now,]” he said.
Cosby’s lack of visitors was not due to repercussions, however. Not receiving visits from friends or family was a choice he made himself, Wyatt said.
“It was allowed [visitors] but Mr. Cosby did 4 years in the navy. He said, “Andrew, when you go to war they don’t send your families by plane to visit you because that takes away your mental strength and your ability to fight and survive whatever you go through.” He said, “I’m mentally tough and I don’t want to lose this fight seeing my family. I just want you to visit me,” Wyatt said.
The last time Wyatt visited Cosby in prison was on March 8, 2020, two days before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.
In total, Wyatt said he had visited Cosby “probably 70 times” in total since the start of his term.
The spokesperson also spoke about Cosby’s physical health. Many who have followed Cosby’s whereabouts before his conviction will recall his use of a wooden cane while being photographed walking to and from court.
Wyatt confirmed to us that Cosby has since given up the cane but is still “100% blind”.
“He’s blind from glaucoma. He went blind six and a half years ago, seven years ago. He used [a cane] to help him feel and hit things while walking, but now we’re getting him out now, ”Wyatt said.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has sparked outrage from the public, including his accusers.
Wyatt, however, said Cosby and his team believed his constitutional rights were “destroyed and taken away” when he was convicted. The spokesperson said Cosby and his legal team are now considering legal action against Montgomery County in Pennsylvania, where he was on trial.
“They are looking at all the legal actions that could be brought. Nothing has been filed but the lawyers are researching and exploring all avenues,” he said.
Ultimately, Cosby’s team believes he “should never have been charged and should never have been convicted.”
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court finally ruled on Wednesday that DA Steele had violated a deal that previous District Attorney Bruce Castor made in 2005, although it was apparently never put in writing.
