Margot Robbie wants more women to write big, blockbuster action movies – The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie says doing explosive action scenes has trained her body to think ‘it’s just in a war zone’, but that she’s fighting to get more women to find work in the genre for both. dispel stereotypes and raise the wages of women. In a new interview with British Vogue, the future star of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad details some of the ways acting affected his body and adrenal reactions while working on various Hollywood projects. Robbie notes that upon returning from the set of Bomb, the 2019 drama about employees who tried to expose the sexual harassment of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, her hands are said to be shaking. “There is something physiological happening to you when you take action, even though your brain knows it is all fantasy. “ But those answers are high on action movies like 2016. Suicide Squad and 2020 Birds of prey where she plays the anti-heroine Harley Quinn, the kind of role that gives her “those massive epic war hero races” that the actress says girls “never get.” “There are explosions and gunshots. And even though they’re pristine your body starts reacting like it’s real, your adrenaline skyrockets. It even affects her sleep, according to the actress, who told the magazine it’s “because, well, my body thinks it’s just been in a war zone.” Robbie also noted that with her migraines, which she has had since childhood, “being on set” can be “the worst place.” “I take my meds, I sit in the trailer and ask them to put on my makeup in the dark,” she continued. Despite all of this, Robbie said that “these scenes, where everything blows up around you, and you come right on time” are “really, really fun”. That, along with increased financial opportunities, is part of the reason why, as a producer and co-founder of production studio LuckyChap Entertainment, she sees the action genre as a space that more women should occupy. “From a business or statistical point of view, these are the high paying jobs. So I really want to stand up for women who write great, hit action movies, ”she said. “And then also, the perception that women are not interested in action is ridiculous.”

