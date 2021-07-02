Jesup High School makes an Iowa-themed tuxedo with duct tape





An elderly person Jesup High School made an Iowa-themed tuxedo entirely with duct tape and was lucky enough to win a $ 10,000 scholarship for the job. CaseyAlferink, 18, had plenty of free time in the study rooms as a senior in the spring semester, he said, and was looking for scholarships to apply for when he stumbled across the duct tape. “Blocked at the ball” contest. “I love art and creating things, especially 3D things,” Alferink said. “I was super excited to learn this scholarship because I have to use my more creative side and show my creativity something different from an essay.” Every year, Duck mark runs the contest and asks senior graduates to submit their homemade tuxedos and dresses, all made entirely from the strip. The winners in the dress and tuxedo categories each receive a prize of $ 10,000; finalists win a $ 500 scholarship and a $ 100 Duck Brand Prize Package. Alferink started his work in March and has spent over 80 hours designing his suit jacket and pants. He decided to make his Iowa-themed costume because he wanted to show off the parts of the state he liked best by recreating artist Grant Wood’s “American Gothic”, Cornstalks and the state flag with duct tape. After:Fort Dodge Vineyard Wins ‘Best of Show’ among Sweet Ross in International Competition “I took that and took what I love about Iowa and some stereotypes about it, in a good way and put it on my costume,” he said. He used over 15 rolls of duct tape to make the tuxedo, which he finished in mid-May. Unfortunately, he couldn’t wear it to the prom, which happened earlier in the spring “it wouldn’t have matched the dress on my date anyway,” he said. He’s joking. Alferink is now a finalist of the competition, one of the five finalists. The winner will be determined by votes on the Stuck at Prom site. People can vote for their favorite tuxedo and dress once a day until Wednesday July 14 atDuckBrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote. The winners will be announced on Wednesday July 21. After:From caves to matches, here are 7 hidden travel treasures you can only find in Iowa So what’s it like to wear a tuxedo made entirely of duct tape? “Terrible,” he joked, explaining that it’s hard to move in, tears easily and you’ll quickly get sweaty. “My family keeps asking me to wear it to such and such an event,” he said. “But I’m pretty happy with the photoshoot and a few other times.” Robin Opsahl covers new trends for the registry. Reach them at [email protected] or 515-284-8051.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/life/2021/07/01/jesup-high-school-senior-makes-iowa-themed-tuxedo-out-duct-tape-duck-brand-stuck-at-prom/7829056002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos