Chris Pratt on ‘The Tomorrow War’ Streaming Shift, Debut EP – The Hollywood Reporter

The war of tomorrow, the futuristic sci-fi action flick starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and Sam Richardson, has come a long way until its premiere Wednesday night in Los Angeles; the film was originally slated for theatrical release in December 2020 before being pushed back to July 2021 amid the pandemic, then acquired by Amazon in April for streaming-only debuts.

“It’s a movie that we obviously wanted to release in theaters, that was the intention and the way we shot it – we shot it like a big movie, we didn’t hold back. I know he can play in theaters, I’ve seen him play in theaters; it’s a great, strong and exciting film, but there is a trade-off, ”said director Chris McKay Hollywood journalist on the red carpet. “We are in a world right now where [with] a great original sci-fi movie, there’s a bunch of known properties coming in for a landing in theaters weekend after weekend. To be able to be a filmmaker who can engage with audiences in 240 countries at the same time… it’s also a very exciting proposition and I feel very lucky.

Pratt added that the film’s uncertain status was “just like everyone’s journey over the past 18 months, which is just day to day. Make the best choices for yourself at this time, try to be safe, try to be reasonable, compromise and go for it, but stick to what you are passionate about if you can. That’s really what he got.

The film, which follows the guardians of the galaxy star as a science professor who is sent 30 years into the future to fight an alien army, marks Pratt’s first as an executive producer.

“I was looking to do something original – the problem with something original is often that it’s smaller budgets because the studio doesn’t want to risk something that doesn’t have scope like a marvel movie or a Jurassic World movie or something based on a toy – my bread and butter, ”Pratt joked. “But this script was so good, it had everything and it was that big. I read it, and I read tons of stuff about aliens, time travel and soldiers, and most of it sucks. , then I read that and I was like, “Oh my god, this is really awesome, let’s put it in place.” And we put it in place and managed to do it. I’m lucky to get something that probably wouldn’t have been done without me? “

After years of making big budget movies, “It’s been a while since I felt like I had so much to learn,” Pratt said of his EP. “On this one, I did. I jumped head first. You have to come in much earlier, stay much longer, be responsible for creative decisions outside of your own performance; I liked it.”

Other stars Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons, Edwin Hodge, Richardson and Strahovski (with her baby bump) also walked the Covid-safe mat at the premiere, held at the LA Banc of California football stadium, breaking down the film’s rigorous military training and the best way to watch it at home.

“If you can afford or can afford surround sound, do it. As big a screen as possible. Pants optional, ”Richardson recommended. Amazon executives Jen Salke, Ukonwa Ojo, and Skydance’s Latasha Gillespie and David Ellison were also in attendance, as Salke said. THR about the film’s appeal to the streamer, which he grabbed from Paramount for $ 200 million.

“Not knowing where we would sit with Covid this summer, we felt it was a good opportunity to have a huge global cultural opportunity for the film,” said Salke. “It’s the best of both worlds, we’ll have a great movie that audiences all over the world will love right now. There are still many places in the world that are not getting out of Covid as quickly as all of us, especially our friends and colleagues in Europe, India and Brazil. After the movie comes out, I get to know Chris and the producers and everyone will feel the power of it because it’s extremely contagious.

Inside the stadium, 1,000 fans, including 350 teachers from the Los Angeles area and many members of the local military service, filled the seats to watch on a giant screen set up in the field. Pratt ran before the film to announce, “It’s finally Tomorrow, today ! “, Teasing,” scary creepy aliens, I hope you’ve been to the bathroom before because that will piss you off your pants. It is a promise !

The war of tomorrow starts streaming on Amazon on Friday.