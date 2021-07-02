Fast & Furious overtakes X-Men to become fifth-highest-grossing franchise





With a supercharged debut in the midst of a pandemic, F9 launches the Fast & Furious franchise to a gross total of $ 6.2 billion that surpasses the X-Men movies.

During the weekend,F9 helped propel theFast Furiousfranchise pastX Men become the fifth highest grossing franchise in box office history. The first movie,The Fast and the Furious, opened in 2001 with a budget of just $ 38 million to a worldwide success of $ 207 million. Since then, payments such asThe fate of the furiousandfurious 7 have had budgets in excess of $ 150 million while grossing over $ 1 billion at the box office each. After the death of series star Paul Walker, the franchise almost came to a standstill, but has since managed to thrive again and innovate. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The originalThe Fast and the Furiouswas meant to be aBreaking point-an action thriller in which Paul Walker will star and then hire Vin Diesel for his performance in the 2000sNo black. Diesel left the franchise due to a disinterest in critical sequencing scripts, but after a series of commercial failures for himself, such asThe pacifistandThe Chronicles of Riddick, returned for the fourth film:Fast Furious.After its success, the franchise placed less emphasis on automotive culture, instead of focusing on heists and shootings to attract a larger audience. With critical applauseFast Five, the franchise has evolved into what it’s known for today: intense action sequences and stunts surrounding cars rather than actual races. Related: Fast & Furious Ends 4 Movies Too Late theFast Furious franchise has now grossed $ 6.2 billion across ten films, topping theX Men movies to be the fifth highest grossing franchise of all time, according toVariety.While the pandemic has put the brakes on theatrical releases,a quiet place part 2had led the field in 2021 with world gross of $ 250 million. F9has already surpassed $ 400 million in its second weekend, which allowed the Universal film to be theorized as a potential rebirth in theatrical releases. Since Disney purchased theX Menfilm rights, the last twoX Menmovies – 2019Dark phoenixand 2020The new mutants– were the two least profitable installments of the thirteen-film collective.Fast Furious franchise overtakes stalled superhero franchise, approaching fourth place James bondat $ 7.1 billion, third place Wizarding worldat $ 9.2 billion, second place Star warsat $ 10.3 billion, and the juggernautMCUto $ 22.6 billion – withThe Avengers being a $ 7.7 billion crown jewel on its own. AsF9 continues to break franchise records and the release ofNo time to diewas delayed a third time, the possibility thatFast Furiouswill pass James bondwithF9remains a long shot but nevertheless a possibility. Although since the tenth and eleventhFast Furiousthe movies plan to shoot back to back and James bond has not yet chosen a successor to Daniel Craig, the likelihood that Fast Furiouswill eventually overcome the slow churningBindthe frankness is apparently certain. The real discussion that remains is whether the so-called last, eleventh film of theFast Furiousseries could put the series on the Wizarding world, whoseFantastic beasts films failed to hit box office receipts of almost noHarry Potter movie.For this to happen, theQuickly franchise is expected to bring in an additional $ 3 billion, plus anythingFantastic Beasts 3makes. More: Hobbs & Shaw 2 Finally Promises Justice For Han Source:Variety Dungeons & Dragons set photos reveal Michelle Rodriguez’s weapon and full costume

