SHORTSTV PRESENTS GAME CHANGERS: WINNING SHORT WINNERS THAT FORMED HOLLYWOOD IN VIRTUAL MOVIES ACROSS COUNTRY – Awardsdaily





LOS ANGELES, CA (JULY 1, 2021)–ShortsTV, the first and only global network dedicated to short films and the only presenter of the theatrical release of Oscar-nominated shorts since 2006, highlights four shorts that forever changed storytelling expectations in Hollywood with his presentation of The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood in select virtual theaters across the United States. Part of the proceeds from the outing will go directly to participating cinemas. Available today, titles featured in The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood include BEAR STORY (Best Animated Short, 2016), GOD OF LOVE (Best Live-Action Short, 2011), CURFEW (Best Live Action Short, 2013) and SIX SHOOTER (Best Live Action Short, 2006). Before the films, the release includes presentations from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences member and ShortsTV Founder / CEO, Carter Pilcher, who discusses the lasting impact of each of the award-winning shorts. Watch the trailerHERE. These four shorts breathed new life into storytelling, said Carter Pilcher, founder and CEO of ShortsTV. BEAR STORY was the very first Chilean film to win an Oscar, GOD OF LOVE rekindled the love for black and white films, CURFEW combined a wide variety of storytelling techniques to tackle difficult subjects in an ultimately heartwarming tale and SIX SHOOTER introduced the film to audiences at Martin McDonagh’s macabre humor brand. Each represents the power of a single short film. We’re excited to highlight these true game changers in virtual theaters across the country as part of our ongoing efforts to support independent theaters as they begin to reopen. Participating theaters include: Sebastiani Theater, CA; Fort Wayne Movie Center, IN; Downing Cinema Center, New York; Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema, California; Theater and Events Center Jane Pickens, RI; Laemmle Theater, California; Montclair Film, NJ, and many more. The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood can be purchased for $ 12 through participating theaters websites. If there is no theater available in the area, the program can also be purchased here:https://watch.eventive.org/thegamechangers. Please find the full list of films shown below: BEAR STORY Director: Gabriel Osorio Vargas Synopsis: A lonely old bear tells his life through a mechanical diorama. Country of origin: Chile TRT: 11 minutes GOD OF LOVE Director: Luc Matheny Film synopsis: A loving darts champion and lounge singer discovers his prayers are answered – literally – when he mysteriously receives a box of darts inciting love. Country of origin: United States TRT: 18 minutes CURFEW Director: Shawn Christensen Synopsis: Having reached the lowest point of his life, a self-destructive man on the verge of death receives an unexpected call from his estranged sister to take care of his young daughter for the night. Could this be the start of a new reality? Country of origin: United States TRT: 19 minutes SIX SHOOTERS Director: Martin McDonagh Synopsis: A bloody black Irish comedy about a sad train journey where an older man, whose wife died that morning, meets a weird and possibly psychotic eccentric youngster Country of origin: UK, Ireland TRT: 27 minutes For more information on ShortsTV, please visithttps://shorts.tv/. ### ABOUT SHORTSTV ShortsTV is the first and only global channel and network dedicated to short films. With over 13,000 titles, ShortsTV has the world’s largest catalog of quality short film offerings, including award-winning and star-studded live-action films, animated shorts and documentaries. From their content offerings and various distribution / licensing agreements to showcasing Oscar nominated shorts for over 16 years, ShortsTV seeks to amplify the voices of filmmakers around the world. As the leading advocate for short films in the world, ShortsTV is also proud to be the initial and essential stepping stone for short film creators at the start of the content development funnel. The channel is available in over 100 million homes in the United States, India, Latin America, Europe and more. It is available in the United States on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), AT&T TV (channel 573), AT&T TV NOW, Frontier Communications (channel 789) Google Fiber (channel 603) and Hotwire (channel 560). ShortsTV is also available in UK, Netherlands, Italy and Spain on Amazon Prime Video Channels and on demand via iTunes in 92 countries, Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada) and Verizon and Frontier (US). For more information on how to watch, please visitshort.tv. ShortsTV is owned by Shorts International Ltd, headquartered in London, England, and is represented in the United States by Shorts Entertainment Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary located in Los Angeles. The company is headed by Managing Director Carter Pilcher and is majority owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC Networks being a significant minority shareholder.

