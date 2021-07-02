Quentin Tarantino says he would choose Maya Hawke if Kill Bill 3 happened – The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino has the perfect actor in mind to play the daughter of the bride though Kill Bill: Vol. 3 come.

When he appeared this week on The Joe Rogan Experience, the director discussed a potential sequel to his hit two-part action film.

“I think it’s just about revisiting the characters 20 years later,” the Oscar winner said of the hypothetical film. “I just imagine the bride and her daughter BB having 20 years of peace, then that peace is broken, then the bride and BB are on the run. The idea of ​​launching Uma [Thurman] and throwing her daughter, Maya [Hawke], and the thing would be fucking exciting. I mean, Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) is still there, Sophie Fatale (Julie Dreyfus) had her arms cut off, she’s still there. They all have Bill’s money. Gogo (Chiaki Kuriyama) had a twin sister, his twin sister could show up.

Tarantino previously worked with Thurman’s actual daughter, Hawke. The 22-year-old played a role in Once upon a time in hollywood as one of the disciples of the Manson family.

Maya hawke

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The director also confirmed, as he has already done, that the character of Hannah “is still here”.

In the original by Tarantino Kill Bill script, Driver was explicitly killed and the bride watched her die. But in the movie, Driver remained blinded and fidgeted in a trailer as the deadly black mamba snake came closer. The scene strongly suggested that the character had perished, and many fans have long speculated that she had. But the scene didn’t explicitly show her death, leaving an opening for a sequel.

Speaking of which, Tarantino has made it clear that he is going to retire after shooting his 10th film, which is widely assumed to mean he will be just one more. But a potential Kill Bill the sequel could provide a loophole, if it wanted one, that could give fans two more films. As he further clarified during the interview with Rogan, the director counts Kill Bill 1 and 2 as one movie. It would follow then that Flight. 3 could also be considered part of that same saga… which means it wouldn’t count as her separate final film.

That said, Tarantino has made it clear that he doesn’t have another project coming up anytime soon, and his next film would likely be a quieter drama.

“You all know actors, bands, singers, sports people that you loved and when they did something new it was exciting and special,” Tarantino said. “And then at a certain point it’s not exciting or special anymore. That’s not to say they’re worthless, but it’s just not the excitement of releasing a new movie or album. I want to retire before I lose to Leon Spinks and leave you wanting more. I don’t want it to be like ‘Forget the shit he does now, back then …’ “Rogan replied,” But you’re at the top of your game, “to which Tarantino replied,” C now is the perfect time! Rogan noted that some directors are getting too complacent, but “You’re not that guy.” Tarantino: “I don’t think I’m that guy either. But it’s almost like … you don’t say that, but a long time ago, back, back of what you say, [the subtext is], ‘No motherfucker, we [the public get to] to reject you. You cannot reject us! We’ll tell you when you’re done, you don’t tell us when you’re done! ‘ I don’t know what the next story will be. I imagine it will be more epilogue-y. [Once Upon] was the big one.

Tarantino added that he plans to continue writing for various projects during his retirement. “I hope to do two more books and a play, and then we’ll see what we are. I want to do Hateful eight on stage and I want to do Reservoir dogs on the scene. … I saw myself writing a novelization of Reservoir dogs.“