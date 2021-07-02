6 TV and Bollywood moms who suffered from depression during and after pregnancy

Giving birth to a child and becoming a mother is the greatest feeling in this world, but not all women feel happy after embracing motherhood. Some feel anxious, depressed after becoming a mother, and there is a medical term for the same term, postpartum depression. Some also claim that depression can also set in during pregnancy, which is called prenatal depression. Research indicates that one in five women in India suffers from postpartum or prenatal depression, but few know it.

It’s not easy for someone to come out of their shell and discuss their mental health on a public platform. There are a few famous moms who have spoken out about their prenatal or postpartum depression and how they came out of it.

Let’s take a look at the list of these famous brave moms who have discussed their mental health on a public platform.

# 1. Deepika Singh |

Deepika Singh with her baby

Deepika Singh aka Sandhya from Diya Aur Baati Hum tied the knot with the director of his show, Rohit Raj Goyal. In May 2017, Deepika welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Soham. A while ago, the actress explained that she suffers from postpartum depression and low self-esteem in her Instagram post. She shared a video of herself working out in a gym.

Take a look at what she said about her post-pregnancy mental illness:

“It all comes back” my #sanatanchakarvarty Guruji told me during my postpartum days as I suffered from low energy, back pain, low self esteem, furious at how take care of myself and baby, how to be regular for training. but this line gave me huge motivation, maybe for you too.

# 2. Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna with her children

Chahatt Khanna from Baden Acche Lagte Hain fame is a proud mother of two little girls, Zohra and Amaira. After the birth of her second baby daughter, she opened up about her battle with postpartum depression in her Instagram post.

Chahatt Khanna

Check out what she posted:

“After all the body aches, weakness, weak bones, inability to sit, walk or stand, I finally hit the gym after 6 months postpartum, it’s so hard to see how your body changes after childbirth and especially in less gap, it’s hard to get out of the physical, mental and emotional loop, but a little life expectancy can help when everything seems dull, post-depression. partum is not easy, but nothing is easy in life.Keep in shape, stay calm and try to smile a lot, happiness if eventually follow, to all moms you are the creators of it Come back to life. “

# 3. Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi with her baby

Mandira is an actress, presenter, designer and active mom. She is a woman of many talents who is also a super mom. She married Raj Kaushal in 1999 and gave birth to a baby boy named Vir in 2011. Mandira also suffered from postpartum depression for almost 6 weeks after the birth of her baby boy.

Mandira Bedi with her baby boy

In one of her previous interviews, she shared:

As a new mom, I have faced a problem and I would like to talk about it: postpartum depression is real. I had it for 6 weeks. I didn’t fall in love with my baby the moment I saw him. I did not do it. It took a while for me to adjust to this new change and I suddenly realized that my independence was gone, also because I had a baby after 12 years of marriage. I think I didn’t sign up for this. Your hormones are causing you to have these weird conversations with yourself and I was depressed, and it lasted about 6 weeks. I have no qualms about saying that I went through postpartum depression. You need the support of your family around you who know such a thing exists.

# 4. Shweta Kawaatra

Shweta Kawaatra with her baby girl

Shweta Kawaatra, better known as Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is the mother of a beautiful daughter named Zahra Tabeetha. Shweta embraced motherhood in 2012 and took a sabbatical to take care of her little one.

Shweta Kawaatra with her baby girl

In a 2015 interview, Shweta revealed how she struggled with postpartum depression. She shared:

“My journey as a mother has been truly magnificent, however, I too went through postpartum depression in the first year. Women go through the baby blues, but they rarely notice it. tackled the problem because it helped me a lot. The first year of my motherhood was very difficult; and especially for those of us in nuclear families, this problem is more serious, because the responsibility cannot be The practice of Buddhism has helped me a lot, I sang whenever I felt I needed strength. I was able to elevate my own living conditions and balance everything at the same time and be happy.

# 5. Avantika Mohan

Avantika Mohan with her baby girl

Avantika Mohan, a popular blogger, is the wife of bestselling author from India, Durjoy Datta. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rayna in 2017. She recently spoke about her battle with prenatal depression. The new mom went through depression when she conceived her baby.

Avantika Mohan with her baby girl

Speaking of the same, Avantika posted on her Instagram account, saying:

I was diagnosed with depression at the age of 19 and received medication for it. I was fine for a very long time, but when I got pregnant I started to have depression again; that’s what we felt at the time. Unlike most mothers, I was not over the moon about the pregnancy; something ate me. It sounds strange, but it was like that back then. It happens. It happened to me. And when I checked online, I saw that it had happened to a lot of other women as well. My mother found it very absurd for me to behave like this; she kept telling me that I should feel blessed, that it was wrong for me to feel that way. And I couldn’t explain how I was feeling. There was happiness of course, but there was an overwhelming sadness that overwhelmed me like an endless black cloud. I didn’t take any treatment (I should have but imagine I was too confused and a little ashamed) but got better over time. People can also be sad in very happy situations. This is what depression is. It doesn’t have to be all wrong in your life to suffer from depression. Sometimes it is inexplicable.

# 6. Shveta balm

Shveta Salve with her baby girl

Shveta Salve, the dark beauty of the small screen married her boyfriend, Hemant Sethi in 2012 and welcomed her first child, a girl named Arya in 2016. It was during her pregnancy, more precisely, during her third trimester Shveta experienced prenatal depression.

Shveta Salve pregnancy

Speaking of her insecurities and anxiety during this time, Shveta said:

Aches and pains, the carpal tunnel arrived, my beautiful glow of pregnancy was fading and sometimes the depression sank. Will I ever be myself again? Will my body ever bounce back? Will my life change so drastically? Should I make new friends and my social life will end? Will I ever be able to wear a bikini and go to the beach?

Coming out of your shell and talking to someone about your mental health is very important, otherwise depression can literally swallow you up. Depression during or after pregnancy is common and can happen to any woman. So just like these famous moms talked about, you too should confide in someone if you too are going to throw them away.

