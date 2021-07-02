Kevin Feige casts shade on Spider-Man actor Alfred Molina for revealing spoilers





Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has cast some shade on Alfred Molina for revealing spoilers about the MCU. The chef spoke to AND Online for the Black Widow Release. On the red carpet, they asked Feige what could be the next step for Julia Louis-Dreyfus after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Feige joked: “You should ask Alfred Molina.” The Doc Ock actor found himself in the middle of a firestorm when he revealed how he comes into play for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland’s next adventure will only resume this winter. But Molina felt he could spill some of the beans. (He didn’t divulge the ending or something like that, but fans were still shocked that such an important plot point had been resolved.) It looks like Feige, however, could have fun with a situation less than that. ‘optimal. But, you might not see Dr. Octopus in any of the MCU Spider-Man movies. In her previous comments to Variety, Molina said, “When we were filming we were all ordered not to talk about it because it was supposed to be a big secret. But, you know, it’s all over the internet. In fact, I have described myself as Hollywood’s worst kept secret! “It was wonderful,” he continued. “It was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the years that followed I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly lower back. ladle.” “He just looked at me and said, ‘Did you see what we did to [Robert Downey Jr.] and [Samuel L. Jackson]? ‘”Molina laughed. “I don’t have the same physique as 17 years ago. It’s just a fact.” “Then I remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work!” He continued. “My basic physical movement as Doc Ock, as an actor, is just this. I just do that a lot, and the arms do all the killing, crushing and breaking. I’m just going -” he snapped at again a dark look – “with some kind of mean look on my face … It was fantastic.” Are you bothering about Alfred Molina’s spoilers for Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!

