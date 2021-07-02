Battle of the Realms trailer sets up a final tournament





Warner Bros. unveils an official trailer for the animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which arrives in August.

Warner Bros. Animation has unveiled an official trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. A sequel to last year’sMortal Kombat Legends: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Battle of the realms is scheduled for the end of next August. The official trailer for the film, posted on YouTube by IGN, promises “the battle to end all battles” when holding the last Mortal Kombat tournament. And with the fate of the universe at stake, it promises to be “all-out war.” RELATED: Batman: The Long Halloween Reveals Katee Sackhoff’s Poison Ivy By an official synopsis for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms picks up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, the 2020 blockbuster that launched these animated films – which are based on one of the game franchises. most popular video in history. In Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, our team of heroes are besieged by enemy forces from Shao Kahn – forcing Raiden and his group of warriors to strike a deal to participate in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the Realms. Now our heroes must travel to the Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before he is used to resurrect the One Being, which would mean certain destruction of all things in the world. ‘universe. Time is running out and the stakes are high in this action-packed sequel to the Mortal Kombat Journey. Directed by Ethan Spaulding,Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms stars Joel McHale, Jennifer Carpenter, Jordan Rodrigues, Patrick Seitz, Artt Butler, Robin Atkin Downes, Dave B. Mitchell, Ike Amadi, Gray Griffin, Fred Tatasciore, Matthew Mercer, Bayardo De Murguia, Matthew Yang King, Paul Nakauchi, Emily O “Brien and Debra Wilson. The film arrives August 31 on the Digital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack. KEEP READING: Injustice Animated Film In Development By Warner Bros Source: Youtube REVIEW: The War of Tomorrow is a bloated sci-fi action show

