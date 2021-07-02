Entertainment
Sex / Life Cast – Where You Ever Seen Actors From Netflix Show
Gender / Life Has only been on Netflix for a few days, and yet everyone is obsessed (including us!). The series has a basic plot – a love triangle between a housewife, her husband, and her ex-boyfriend. The series is mediocre at best and the reviews are honestly terrible, but does that keep us from over-watching? No.
Inspired by BB Easton’s memoir in 2016 44 chapters in 4 months, Gender / Life was the sweet porn you never knew you needed. It might be the fully frontal penis scene – yes, folks, you see an actor’s real penis on screen, no prosthetics required – or the shameless sexual speech, but there’s just something in this Netflix drama that makes it better than classic erotic movies like American Pie or The 40-year-old virgin. It’s creepy, sure, but still interesting. Almost like you to have to hate watching it (or maybe it’s just me).
And it sure doesn’t help that all the main characters are really attractive in an unreal way. How can a mother of two have the perfect hourglass figure, especially when that baby is a “supposed” newborn? The number of breastfeeding scenes in the series is astronomical.
Still, maybe it’s not just the sex (although we’re sure everyone most of the time enjoys watching Billie get plowed over and over again), but maybe the actors as well? Remember when we said they’re attractive? Even the straight husband Cooper is damn good looking, even though he can’t perform a simple coital alignment sexual technique. Sigh. And, acting is not too much bad either? It’s not the most convincing, but can someone really look serious when you pretend you’re burying yourself in someone? Cue the laughs.
Want to know more about the actors and actresses (and their precedents no-sexual roles)? Read on to learn more about the cast of Gender / Life.
1
Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly
Gender / Life isn’t Shahi’s flagship role, but it’s the first time we’ve seen her so much (naked, we mean). Apart from this erotic series, you can find her in other vanilla series like The recruit and beloved teenage show Dawson Creek.
2
Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly
Poor Cooper. While he may be the most attractive TV husband (on Netflix), even his looks aren’t enough to keep his wife around. Vogel appeared in Ugly and TV series Motel Bates among other roles.
3
Adam Demos as Brad Simon
This Australian actor has taken the TV show by storm (see the penis shooting scene above for reference). He plays Billie’s ex-boyfriend who is, apparently, a sex god, bad boy, and record owner all together. It’s not the first time he’s worked with Gender / Lifeshowrunner Stacy Rukeyser; he has already appeared in his old show Unreal. Fun fact: he and Shahi are dating in real life.
4
Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow
Snow is the best character, hands down, and probably the only reason I continue to hate this show. Snow is Billie’s sex-crazed best friend who occasionallyThere, sleeps with Brad and leads an exciting and adventurous city life. Odette appeared primarily in plays with the 2015 romantic comedy Sleep with other people being one of his biggest roles in cinema.
