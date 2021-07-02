Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney proudly restores her classic Bronco





Friends stay with us on this awesome celebrity car story because it really is something different and in this case different is very good. We’re all used to seeing actors, sports stars, and music moguls strutting around in stylish cars, and honestly, most of the time that sounds pathetically wrong. Flashy cars attract attention; it’s part of the superstars lifestyle, but do these people really love cars for the mechanical wonders they are? Enter Sydney Sweeney. The 23-year-old actress already has dozens of film and television credits to her credit, not the least of which is Tarantino’s. Once upon a time … in Hollywood, and leading roles in the HBO series Euphoria as well as Hulu’s critically acclaimed series The Handmaid’s Tale. She is a casual model, she is schooled in mixed martial arts, but there is something else that Motor1.com readers will appreciate. It’s a legitimate car crazed reducer who doesn’t just drive them. She twists them. A few days ago, Sweeney mentioned working on his dream car in a Instagram Publish. This led us to her TikTok page appropriately titled Syds_Garage where she posted several videos of her work in progress, a 1969 Ford Bronco. A video dated February 19 the watch behind the wheel of the red Bronco; we’re not sure if that’s when she got the vintage off-roader, but from there we’re treated to a series of short clips of the restoration work she’s doing. The Bronco doesn’t look too rough, but the undercarriage is a bit crisp, so it replaces the suspension components while doing some repairs and rust treatments. A short clip also reveals that she does a transmission swap to make it a bit more streetable, which makes sense as we thought it came with a vintage three-shaft manual transmission. We see her working on the engine, the chassis, and yeah, she drove a three-on-the-shaft and she’s doing a trans exchange. How many “die-hard” car fanatics can claim such achievements? The big deal for us is a video in which Sweeney says she always wanted to restore the cars herself. Apparently, the inspiration came after she rented a classic Bronco for her 22nd birthday, which prompted her to buy this one and literally dive in with both hands to refresh it. We hear celebrities touting their “passion” for cars all the time, but it’s usually just talk. Sweeney walks the walk, and with the auto scene being a male-dominated arena filled with toxic masculinity, it’s both refreshing and hugely inspiring to see a strong young woman in Hollywood go completely car mad with a built not bought project.

And once the Bronco is finished, there’s apparently a classic Mustang in Syd’s garage waiting for some upgrades. We can’t wait to see what happens next.

