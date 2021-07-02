The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in July





Every month, streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their library. Here are our picks for July. JULY 2ND Fear street For three consecutive Fridays in July, Netflix will release a new horror feature film, each based on RL Stines’s book series Fear Street. In the first, a group of teenagers in 1994 investigate supernatural links to a pattern of murders that occur periodically in their town, Shadyside. The following films go deeper into the past, particularly in 1978 and 1966, constructing a story that is in part a chilling mystery and in part an enlightened homage to the horror genre itself, in all of its gory and ominous varieties. JULY 6 I think you should go with Tim Robinson Season 2 The first season of this offbeat and fast paced sketch comedy anthology turned into a leftist hit, helped by fans on social media who turned a handful of moments from the show into viral memes. (Ever seen a photo on Twitter of the suspiciously defensive guy in the hot dog costume? It’s from I Think You Should Go With Tim Robinson.) Created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, the series is very silly but has a serious point of view, involving the many ways in which a stubbornly obnoxious or reckless person can disrupt society’s tendency to lessen rudeness.

JULY 14TH Milkshakes with powder This elegant action comedy stars Karen Gillan as Sam, an assassin who relies on the help of a team of rightly fierce women played by Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino and Lena Headey. When Sam makes a choice that annoys a Mafia boss (played by Paul Giamatti), she and her team must suddenly fend off a team of vengeful thugs. Gunpowder Milkshake was co-written and directed by Navot Papushado, which makes the film look like a luscious cartoon.

JULY 15TH I never never have season 2 One of the nicest surprises of the 2020s (in a year that hasn’t had many) was high school semi-autobiographical sitcom Mindy Kalings about a talented Native American teenager who often disappoints her strict mother. At the end of the first season, the heroine Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) had unexpectedly landed two potential boyfriends, and in the process worried her mother at her wit’s end. The second season will continue Devis’ story of impossible romantic dilemmas, while also deepening what it feels like to be a smart youngster with high expectations. Also arriving: Audible (July 1), Generation 56k Season 1 (July 1), Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (July 1), Young Royals (July 1), The 8th Night (July 2), Big Timber Season 1 (July 2), Haseen Dillruba (July 2), Deadly Season 2 (July 2), Cat People Season 1 (July 7), Dogs Season 2 (July 7), Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (July 8), Atypical Season 4 (July 9), Biohackers Season 2 (July 9), How I Became a Superhero (July 9), How to Become a Tyrant Season 1 (July 9), Virgin River Season 3 (July 9), Naomi Osaka Season 1 (July 13), Ridley Jones Season 1 (July 13), A Classic Horror Story (July 14), Guide to the Perfect Family (July 14), Heist (July 14), Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buenda? (July 14), Beastars Season 2 (July 15), Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (July 21), Blood Red Sky (July 23), The Last Letter from Your Lover (July 23), Sky Rojo Season 2 (July 23) )), Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 (July 25), Resort to Love (July 29), Centaurworld (July 30), Outer Banks Season 2 (July 30).

JULY 9TH Serangoon Road Season 1 All ten episodes of this period crime drama found a dedicated fan base when they first aired in 2013, if not large enough audiences to warrant a second season. Set in the mid-1960s in Singapore, Serangoon Road has Don Many as Sam Callaghan, an Australian-born tough guy who works for a detective agency in need of his skills. The work stirs up a lot of conflicting feelings in Sam, who spent time in a prison camp as a child and sees the seeds of new conflict growing in a region of the Pacific rocked by revolution and corruption.

JULY 14TH Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail Comedian Simon Richs’ first season, weird and wonderful Miracle Workers comedy anthology series, was about low-level Heavens employees trying to stop a bored God from destroying Earth. In the second season, a handful of brave peasants tried to survive a violent clash between aristocratic families. The third season is set on the American border in 1844 and follows a motley collection of dreamers and outlaws on a westbound train. As always, Miracle Workers features the same core cast led by Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni, but mixes their personality types, to keep the energy as unique as the premise. JULY 15TH Wake up in fear The 1971 film Wake in Fright based on the 1961 Kenneth Cooks thriller was controversial when it was released, but has since been hailed as an Australian cinema classic. The book and film were then adapted for this 2017 two-part miniseries, which updates the story in the 21st century and changes some details while retaining the essential plot. In this version, Sean Keenan plays John Grant, a teacher who finds himself stranded in a mining town and soon finds himself drawn into the local world of drunkenness and shady plans. Like the book and the movie, Wake in Fright TV is intense and unsettling, but it’s also an illuminating character study. JULY 16 Dr Mort Based on a popular podcast of the same name, the medical melodrama Dr. Death stars Joshua Jackson as a Texas neurosurgeon who has a nasty habit of maiming or even killing his patients. Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater play the doctors who begin to suspect that their charming and successful colleague is a charlatan or worse, a sociopath. Stephen Frears directs the first two episodes of this real crime series about how even in a profession driven by science, the appearance of confidence can be dangerously persuasive.

JULY 17 The return path This showbiz satire follows a cash-strapped B-movie producer trying to pay off some debts by accidentally killing an aging star during a heavily insured production. Robert De Niro plays producer, Max Barber, while Tommy Lee Jones is actor, Duke Montana, a grizzled old western hero who turns out to be extremely difficult to murder. Morgan Freeman also appears, as a gangster pressuring Max. The Comeback Trail was co-written and directed by George Gallo, remaking an obscure 1982 image that combined elements from The Producers and The Ladykillers. JULY 27 Heights In this Australian western, Simon Baker plays Travis, a sniper struggling with his guilt after the massacre of an Aboriginal tribe in 1919. When he reluctantly returns to the Northern Territory more than a decade later for chasing the ruthless warrior Baywara (Sean Mununggurr), he asks the nephew of the killers Gutjuk (Jacob Junior Nayinggul) one of the survivors of the massacres to help in the hunt. Written by Chris Anastassiades and directed by Stephen Maxwell Johnson, High Ground is a dark adventure film about people facing a nation’s violent past.

Also arriving: The Accident (July 1), Liverpool FC: The End of the Storm (July 1), The Extreme Diet Hotel (July 2), Jamie & Jimmys Foot Fight Club Seasons 3-6 (July 2), Liverpool Narcos (July 2) , Dedicated to Dance (July 8), The Nest (July 9), Vigilante Mums (July 14), Archibalds Next Big Thing (July 16), Beyond Appearances (July 16), First Wives Club Season 2 (July 16), Power Book III: Raising Kanan (July 18), Mystery Road Season 2 (July 20), Younger Grandparents (July 21), Blinded by the Lights Season 1 (July 22), When Hope Calls (July 23), Perfect Places Season 2 (July 26), Taina Seasons 1-2 (July 30), Teletubbies (July 30).

JULY 2ND The war of tomorrow Amazon recently got into the blockbuster business: first with Eddie Murphys Coming 2 America, and now with this reportedly $ 200 million sci-fi thriller originally intended to be today’s big theatrical release. Christmas 2020 from Paramounts (before the pandemic altered those plans). In The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt plays a man responding to a message from the future, where desperate humans seek reinforcements from the past to help fight the aliens ruling the world. The stellar cast also includes JK Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, and Sam Richardson, each adding their own unique energy to this explosive special effects show. JULY 9TH Sydney luxury listings There is something oddly appealing about watching super rich people stroll through multi-million dollar estates. In Luxe Listings Sydney, the wealthy in question are looking for stunning new Australian homes, which they find with the help of three experienced and highly competitive real estate agents. Like similar property finder shows, this one is partly about the challenge of pleasing discerning customers, but more so about the wide variety of jaw-dropping mega-mansions available for those with dough. JULY 16 Make the cut season 2 Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are resuming their reality TV competition series that follows the basic format of their old show Project Runway with designers whipping up eye-catching clothes on a tight deadline. In Making the Cut, however, contestants travel the world for inspiration. Rather than breaking a sweat on a sewing machine, designers are focusing more on their own design, coming up with iconic looks that could be part of the next big global brand. The first season featured strong personalities and clever outfits; expect more of the same from season two. JULY 30 The pursuit of love Emily Mortimer wrote and directed this three-part mini-series adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s semi-autobiographical novel about the generation of young aristocrats sometimes referred to as the Brilliant Young, who challenged old British values ​​in the in-between. wars. Lily James and Emily Beecham play cousins ​​struggling with traditional processes of entering society and getting married, though their closest emotional bond has always been to each other. Mortimer brings this story to the small screen with panache, using a vivid visual style and a soundtrack filled with anachronistic pop music, making issues of the past more modern. Also arriving: Leverage: Redemption (July 9), El Cid Season 2 (July 15).

