July 4th celebrations return after derailment of COVID festivities last year | Local News

After more than a year of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakes Region is ready to brilliantly welcome the return of the July 4 celebrations.
Several communities, including Laconia, will organize parades on Saturday or Sunday. And gatherings will once again be held in the city’s parks and communes, with food and entertainment.
Many communities will light up the sky with fireworks, starting tonight in Wolfeboro.
About 20 registered groups and individuals are expected to participate in the Laconias Parade which will start at 4.30 p.m. Sunday at Laconia High School. Boy Scout groups, members of fraternal and civic organizations like the Rotary Club and the Knights of Columbus, vintage cars and trucks, fire trucks, kids on decorated bikes and members of the Blacktop Saints charity motorcycle club walk down Union Avenue then along Church Street to Veterans Square, then up North Main Street to Opechee Park.
We’ve had a good response, said City Councilor Tony Felch, the parade’s organizer. It’s not huge. It’s more of a family affair, that’s what I was hoping for.
Lakes Region Public Access will cover the parade and local radio personality Pat Kelly will serve as the emcee.
The parade will end at the park where there will be food, live music and fun activities until 10 p.m. when the fireworks display begins.
Bow Junction, a blues band, will play from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., entertainment will be provided by the Baha Boys, whose style is a cross between the Beach Boys and Jimmy Buffett, according to Amy, director of parks and recreation. Lovisek.
There will also be food and merchandise vendors as well as a climbing wall.
More parades are planned in Gilmanton, Wolfeboro, Ashland and Bristol.
The half-mile-long Gilmantons Parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at High Street and ending at Town Common in front of the Academy building where there will be festivities and a chance to sample strawberry shortbread home made.
Parades
Ashland, 10 a.m., from the fire station to the ballpark. Followed by a food truck festival, vertical entertainment and a concert in the ballpark park.
Bristol, 1:30 p.m., parade of boats, at the foot of Newfound Lake.
Gilmanton, 10 a.m., High Street in Town Common. Vendors and food in the town.
Bristol, 11am Theme: Bristol rocks!
Wolfeboro, 1 p.m., from Kingswood High School to downtown and back. Rain date, Monday.
Weirs Beach, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., parade of boats.
Laconia, 4:30 p.m., from Laconia High School to Opechee Park.
Fireworks
Wolfeboro, 9:30 p.m., launched from a floating barge in Wolfeboro Bay.
Ashland at dusk, Ashland Ball Field. Rain date, Monday.
Bristol at dusk on Newfound Lake. Rainy date, Sunday.
Sandwich, at Dusk, Fairgrounds.
Canterbury, 9 p.m., Canterbury Primary School.
Weirs Beach, 11:59 p.m., above Weirs Beach.
Center Harbor, 9:15 p.m., above Center Harbor Bay.
Meredith, 9:30 p.m., above Meredith Bay.
Laconia, 10 p.m., Parc Opechee.
Other events
Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, Sundays, free admission, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Small gifts for young people, flags, patriotic treasure hunt, screening of patriotic films at the Education Center.
Annual Craft Fair, Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.