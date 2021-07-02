Gold Rush spin-off cleared on Discovery Channel (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Discovery Channel’s Top Rated Series Gold Rush gets another spin-off. Gold rush: winter’s fortune will give viewers a sneak peek into the “High Stakes Bets of the First Time Gold Mining Offseason”. It will follow fan favorites including Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt as they embark on their winter prospecting, buying and clearing to meet their lofty goals for the season. . The news follows the January debut of Gold rush: Freddy Dodge mining rescue, coinciding with the launch of Discovery +. Other fallout included Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Gold Rush: Living Water and more. Gold rush: winter’s fortune starts at the end of a mining season – when the ground freezes – and the fight for the next begins. Soaring gold prices sparked a land grab, sending some miners scrambling to hunt down new gold-rich concessions while others set out to build a new arsenal of earthmovers. To be successful, they will have to fight in arctic conditions with sub-freezing temperatures and piles of snow that make even the simplest task, almost impossible. Spring could bring the biggest harvest of gold ever if they find the right ground and come up with a bulletproof battle plan. But if they don’t, the miners risk losing everything. The show will follow familiar faces including: – Rick Ness: As the offseason begins, “Comeback Kid” Rick Ness has some startling news that he hopes will convince his crew that he has their eyes set on the future. He needs to take his operation to a new level with the right washing facility, the right drilling system and the right bulldozer to have a season full of nuggets. – Tony Beets: The “King of the Klondike” Tony Beets has 35 years of experience operating the Klondike to his credit. With half of his operations down, the veteran miner wants to make up for lost time. To take advantage of the high price of gold, he plans to go all-in. This year, Beets intends to triple its gold harvest – by betting millions of dollars on a risky monster machine overhaul. – Dave Turin: The Master Prospector is also ready to make a lot of money, but the hardest part is finding the land. After starting his mining career with Team Hoffman, Dave has spent the last three seasons traveling the country, resurrecting lost mines and finding gold the ancients left behind. In order to beat his golden ratio from last season, he will have to start his gold prospecting mission early and fight the competition. – Fred Lewis: Military veteran and resident “Greenhorn” also has his eyes set on a big win. During his rookie season, Fred and his veteran team mined just $ 12,000 in gold. He’s ready to take the big bet and prove he can hit the mother lode. But will he be able to find a claim that can pay off and convince his family and military brothers to join him this season for another attempt? – Dustin Hurt: The “Dare Devil Miner” is looking, but he must first survive a mission to verify that his camp has not been destroyed by the recent landslides in Haines, which could be a devastating blow to the new mining season. Gold rush: winter’s fortune is scheduled to premiere at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Friday, July 30 on Discovery and Discovery +. It is produced for Discovery by Raw Television, where Sam Maynard and Craig Blackhurst are the executive producers and Sophie Hales is the series producer. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is the executive producer and Jessica Mollo the coordinating producer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/gold-rush-spinoff-winters-fortune-discovery-1234976556/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos