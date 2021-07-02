Questlove’s “Summer Of Soul” Tells The Story Of 6 Harlem Concerts In 1969ExBulletin

Summer of the soul is a new documentary telling the story of a six-concert series that took place in Harlem in 1969 and is also Amir “Questlove” Thompson’s first concert as a director.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson knows you’ve probably heard a lot about this legendary summer concert festival of the late 1960s.

AHMIR THOMPSON: At first I was like, okay, let me watch Woodstock. And I was like, no, no, no, no. I don’t want to be influenced.

CORNISH: But a few years ago, Thompson, best known as a drummer and songwriter with The Roots, was asked to make a music documentary about another legendary concert, which you probably haven’t heard of – the Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of free concert performances at the city’s Mount Morris Park that lasted six weekends in the summer of 1969. Three hundred thousand people attended. And they saw a galaxy of stars that, well, we all know but may not have caught a glimpse of at this exact point in their careers – Motown’s Gladys Knight ingenuous with a tortoiseshell clip tucked into her hair teased …

GLADYS KNIGHT: (Singing) Baby, baby, baby, about your plan to make me sad with another girl you knew before. Between the two of us girls, you know I love you more.

CORNISH: … The singers of The 5th Dimension in fringed vests and elephant legs, worried about the perception of their psychedelic pop by this predominantly black audience …

THE 5TH DIMENSION: (Song) … Will lead the stars. This is the dawn of the Age of Aquarius, the Age of Aquarius, Aquarius.

CORNISH: … a slender David Ruffin in a velvet suit enjoying the spotlight without the temptations …

DAVID RUFFIN: (Singing) Talking about my girlfriend, yeah. I have so much honey that the bees envy me. Yes Dear.

CORNISH: … not to mention a young Stevie Wonder shedding his Little Stevie image, tearing the stage between instruments, tearing up a drum solo and on the verge of years of success that would soon define him as ‘artist.

Dark art and how it is defined, seen and adopted – these are some of the ideas that preoccupy Questlove Thompson. And the documentary he made about this moment in time is called “Summer Of Soul (… Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”. He won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

I spoke to him and some of the producers on the project after a screening at Sundance earlier this year. And the first thing they said was that the movie almost didn’t get made. The images were hidden in the basement of the man who shot them, Hal Tulchin. Tulchin died in 2017, but not before sharing the archives with filmmakers, including Joseph Patel.

JOSEPH PATEL: The band itself is this – in this beautiful Tiffany Blue case. It’s about 15 inches in diameter, about 20 pounds a spool – like 60, 60 to 75 spools, somewhere in there.

CORNISH: But they didn’t want to just assemble a highlight coil. They wanted to tell a story. And the producers approached Questlove, an author, DJ and songwriter who had yet to add the director to his tracklist.

THOMPSON: The first thing I said to myself, my ego wouldn’t allow me to think that someone had hit me on something that I should have known about but didn’t know about. And so I would say at the very beginning, I felt like, oh, well, it’s too historic for a novice driver to be behind the wheel, so maybe you don’t want to, you know, leave it in my hands. But the itching and burning of wanting to see that footage and the goosebumps I got watching it …

CORNISH: And Questlove found he could put himself in the shoes of artists, especially those who could defy expectations of what a black pop star could or should be.

EDWIN HAWKINS SINGERS: (Singing) He taught me how …

THOMPSON: I was amazed at its diversity. Because even now, as an established artist and Grammy Award winner who has been doing this for over 25 years, I sometimes have reservations about concerts. Like, the first thing I’ll ask any of my agents, whether it’s a Roots gig or something I’ve hosted or even a DJ gig, I want to know what’s the makeup of the audience because that It’s almost like I don’t trust people’s minds to be so open. And again, it’s a concert festival that has kind of found room for Moms Mabley and Mahalia Jackson and Sonny Sharrock and Sly and the Family Stone and Stevie Wonder and Mongo Santamaria, like all genres of the Africa in Harlem.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Harlem’s own – the young man who put the soul into Latin music – Ray Barretto.

CORNISH: And he wanted to show how the audience themselves defied expectations. The festival was adopted by the mayor of New York at the time; the New York police less. Members of the Black Panther Party did part of the security. But Thompson says it wasn’t Black Woodstock.

THOMPSON: You know, I guess what defines a generation is kind of relative. And somehow we romanticized everything that happened in Woodstock to define a generation and all that stuff. But I can’t help but wonder if there had been, you know, 200,000 people breaking doors, just stumbling all the time – like, if it happened at Harlem Cultural. Festival, would that have had the same kind of romantic overhaul of, you know, a moment in a generation that Woodstock had? And the answer is unfortunately no.

CORNISH: And there was something else. The concerts took place at a pivotal time for black America. Martin Luther King Jr. had been shot the previous year. The riots and the anguish that followed? He was still floating in the air.

NINA SIMONE: Are you ready, black people?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS: Yes.

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) Are you ready?

SIMONE: Are you really …

CORNISH: And the Black Power philosophy that would permeate the ’70s was taking root.

SIMONE: … Voices, the beautiful Black feeling …

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) Are you ready?

SIMONE: … The beautiful black waves moving in the beautiful air. Are you ready blacks?

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) Are you ready?

SIMONE: Are you ready?

THOMPSON: One of the main reasons I felt kind of a raison d’être for this movie was that in the late 60s, you know, Bill Withers and Curtis Mayfield weren’t, like, billion dollar industries. They weren’t afraid of losing their Rolls-Royce or their baller lifestyle because they weren’t living it. They were from the people. So if anything, I really hope this will trigger a new mission in other artists.

And I’m not saying the onus should be on us as a people to always say the right thing and say the most politically correct thing and always have – you know, no one has to be a straight student for this level. . Like, I like party and silly songs and TikTok music just like the next person. But not at the expense of the message. And so if anything, I want artists to know that the lesson we need to learn is that message and activism, those things matter. These things matter. We can’t lose this.

CORNISH: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is the director of “Summer Of Soul”, which hits theaters and on Hulu tomorrow. We caught up with him at this year’s Sundance Virtual Film Festival, which NPR supported as a media sponsor.

ROOMS BROTHERS: (Singing) I’m going to the upscale Harlem neighborhoods, to let myself go to Harlem.

