July 4th will feature a busy schedule of local events | Local News

Live music, parade, entertainment and fireworks will highlight Oneonta’s Hometown July 4th Festival this weekend honoring Hometown Heroes.

We didn’t do anything last year for obvious reasons, said David Hayes, a member of the First Night committee. This year we have a robust calendar of events. We will have a parade, shows and a frenzied fireworks display.

The festivities will kick off Friday night with a concert by country music singer Michael Christopher at 7:30 p.m. in Neahwa Park. According to Christopher’s website, he plays a heavy, rock guitar sound and has opened up for some country stars including Lonestar, Jamey Johnson, and Phil Vassar.

On Sunday, events will begin at 1 p.m. with the parade. Hayes said programming for the parade would begin at noon near the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center on Market Street, and the parade would continue along Main Street to Neahwa Park.

We have nearly 100 entries with local businesses, community groups and fire departments, said Hayes. He said anyone who still wants to be a part of the parade can show up before 1 p.m. and will be added to the lineup.

He said after the parade there would be a tribute to the heroes of the hometown, the people who have helped to help the region over the past 15 months.

We will honor supermarket cashiers, fast food restaurant workers, first responders and medical staff, he said. People who have mobilized over the past year.

He said local heroes can pick up a sticker to wear around the park during the festival, will be recognized from the main stage and are also eligible to receive door prizes, which will be drawn just before the fireworks display.

The Sunday entertainment program is as follows: Pam West singing children’s songs at 2pm, Ana Laura Gonzalez and Julie Licata playing flute, percussion and marimba at 3.10pm; DrumQuest with Jimbo Talbot will perform at 4:10 pm, the Stan Fox Quartet will perform at 5:10 pm; DrumQuest will perform a second set at 6:20 pm and perform an improvisation set at 7:00 pm; Alex Torres will perform at 7:30 p.m .; Mayor Gary Herzig will speak at 9 pm and door prizes for essential workers will be drawn; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Mopar Cams will perform at 10 p.m., as will Kosmic Karma.

According to a press release from the Hunger Coalition of Otsego County, Herzig, Len Carson, Joe Ballard, Tom Molle, Mark Pawkett, Ryan Ceresola, Cam Hayes, Jim Maloney and Dan Butterman have volunteered to participate in a fundraiser for the organization. . The price for a chance to dunk one of the volunteers is $ 2 per throw, three throws for $ 5, or $ 10 for unlimited throws until the person is soaked.

The Hometown Fourth of July Festival isn’t the only festival taking place in Oneonta this weekend. There will be a festival on Main Street, which will be closed, Saturday starting at 10 a.m. According to a press release, there will be three stages set up for 10 hours of music. In addition, there will be juggling, face painting, artists, vendors, special retail sales, ice cream, barbecues and outdoor dining and an All-American Picnic Games Challenge. For the program of activities, visit 8thwardoneonta.com/meet-me-on-main.

In addition to the Oneonta festivities, several other communities have planned fireworks and festivals this weekend.

Delhi will have fireworks on Friday evening at dusk as part of its square fair and bicentennial celebration.

The Eastern Branch Fire Department will be holding its annual Fire Days July 2-3 at Humble Park on O&W Road in the Eastern Branch. It will start at noon on Friday and run until midnight and start at 8 am on Saturday and last until midnight. Highlights include an all-day cornhole tournament on Saturday and a 6 p.m. firefighter parade on Saturday. Fireworks will be fired on both evenings.

The Davenport, East Meredith and Pindars Corners Fire Departments will feature fireworks on Saturday at Gerster Trucking Inc. at 12871 State Highway 23 in Davenport. Service members will assist with parking along Charlotte Creek and Highpoint Roads.

The Margaretville Fire Department’s annual Field Days, held at Margaretville Village Park behind the Freshtown supermarket, include fireworks on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Instead of hosting the annual July 4th Parade, the City of Springfield will be hosting a drive-through parade. Six residents have decorated their homes with the Essential America theme, and the city is asking people to walk past their homes and vote for which one is best decorated. There will also be a Brook’s Chicken Drive-In BBQ on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Community Center.

The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fireworks display that will take place July 5 at dusk over Lakefront Park at 1 Pioneer Street in Cooperstown.

The Canadarago Lake Recreation Committee and Susan March will be holding a fireworks display over the lake on Saturday July 3 at 10 p.m.

