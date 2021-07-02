Varun Dhawan taught Chris Pratt the steps of Tan Tana Tan and now he wants to be in Bollywood





Varun Dhawan met Chris Pratt in a funny interview (courtesy varundvn ) Strong points Varun Dhawan recently interviewed Chris Pratt

They talked about Chris’ new movie “The Tomorrow War”

Varun Dhawan also taught him the steps of ‘Tan Tana Tan’ New Delhi: Varun Dhawan met Hollywood star Chris Pratt in a funny interview. The duo have talked about a lot going on from Chris Pratt’s new film The war of tomorrow and his relationship with his stepfather Arnold Schwarzenegger to his love for India and his penchant for all Bollywood. “I would love to visit India, I’m dying to visit India… maybe you could show me around. I’m sure you have the key to the city,” Chris Pratt told Varun Dhawan . Chris Pratt, who is the face of the Avenger named Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even said that if he had to choose an Indian superhero, it would be Varun Dhawan. Chris said he and Varun can talk about their love for MMA while saving the world together. However, the highlight of Varun Dhawan’s interview was when he asked Chris Pratt to do the song’s signature dance moves. Well well well from his 2017 film Judwa 2. The war of tomorrow The actor rose through the ranks in no time and followed Varun Dhawan – and let us tell you, he did pretty well. “I want to make a Bollywood movie with you,” Chris said. Varun Dhawan also asked Chris Pratt if he was taking his stepfather’s advice for his action scenes. Chris Pratt, who is married to Katherine, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, said: “It’s interesting to be able to talk to him about the job, you know there’s a deal there. He’s an icon and a star. much taller than I ever will be. He was sort of a big part of the fabric of my youth. I was very lucky to have him as a step dad. Varun Dhawan shared his interview with Chris Pratt’s video with these words: “Bollywood ho ya Hollywood – movies, dancing, stepdad and life is almost the same!” Chris Pratt’s new movie The war of tomorrow premieres on Amazon Prime today. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has films such as Jugg Jeeyo jug and Bediya in its alignment.

