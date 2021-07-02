Hood Museum acquires over 6,000 vintage Hollywood photographs

After a five-year acquisition process, the new collection will provide many study opportunities for students.

The Hood Museum of Art has completed a project to acquire more than 6,000 Hollywood photographs from the John Kobal Foundation, a UK-based organization dedicated to the collection and promotion of photography in memory of its namesake. The photographs acquired by the Hood feature major stars and scenes from 20th century North American cinema such as Buster Keaton, Lillian Gish and Marlon Brando. They offer a glimpse into often overlooked parts of Hollywood, including the photographers themselves.

The John Kobal Foundation continues the work of its founder John Kobal, a journalist and photographic historian who acquired thousands of Hollywood photographs during his lifetime. Hood Museum director John Stomberg explained that Kobal started his collection at the right time, by the middle of the 20th century the studios valued their photographs less and less, so they sold them to Kobal for very good. market. These prints were often used for advertising purposes at the time of their creation, either to promote films or to build a fan base of actors. Kobal saw value in these images where the studios couldn’t.

According to Stomberg, the John Kobal Foundation recently decided to change focus from a photography collection organization to a grant agency. With this reorientation, the foundation sought to bring its current collection to an educational institution where images could serve as an active resource and a learning tool. Robert Dance 77, former Hood Museum board member and current John Kobal Foundation board member, helped bring the collection to Dartmouth.

Because this material is really historic, [it] is now interpreted academically, explains Dance. Dartmouth is the most ideal repository for this material due to the excellent film studies department, a long history of ties to the film industry and the Black [Family] The Visual Arts Center now has a great commitment [to film]. It is ideal that this material be available as research not only to academics but also to students of Dartmouth.

Discussions between the Hood Museum and the John Kobal Foundation began in 2016, according to Stomberg. Meanwhile, curators at the Stomberg and Hood Museum made several trips to London to view the photographs in person. After agreeing to the terms of acquisition and coming up with a payment plan, the Hood Museum began the most tangible and time-consuming part of the acquisition process, moving the 6,000 physical photographs from the UK to the campus of Dartmouths in Hanover. The process of integrating the photographs into the Hoods collection is underway; Stomberg said the Hood Museum is continuing to work on transferring all the photographs to a high-resolution online database for easier access by students.

This body of work lends itself really well to our goal of creating savvy visual consumers, explained Stomberg. We have to be very critical of the images we see the same way we read when we read. Who wrote this? Why did they write it? When was it released? All these same questions.

The collection includes lifetime prints, posthumous prints, and vintage prints which Stomberg says make up most of the images. A print is considered vintage when the negative of the photograph and the print were made at around the same time, which makes them more valuable because the print is exactly what the photographer had in mind when the photo was taken. . Lifetime prints are made decades after the negative was taken, usually very late in a photographer’s career, and posthumous prints are made even later, after the photographer’s death.

In addition to the type of print, the photographs can also be classified into four main categories: glamor shots, photographs of film scenes, backstage images and images of the photographers themselves. Together, the images tell a compelling story of how Hollywood was sold to the public and firmly entrenched itself in 20th century culture.

For associate professor of film and media studies Mary Desjardins, this collection will play an essential role in her next course on fashion costume in cinema, which she will teach in the spring of 2022.

Not only do star portraits provide documentation on many of the fashions that inspired costume design in films of the first half of the 20th century, but in many cases the costumes became influential on their own, Desjardins explained. . This collection allows us to take a close look at the aesthetic that was used, including what for female stars of the 30s and 40s was considered a glamorous aesthetic.

Beyond his class and the other classes in the Film and Media Studies department, Desjardins highlighted the different ways in which this archive of photographs benefits the entire Dartmouth university community. Art history and history classes can use photos as a window into the culture and style of the 20th century. Studio art classes can study the techniques of these photographers. Different ethnic studies departments can take advantage of how the images portrayed racial politics in Hollywood at the time. Even the engineering department has everything to gain by examining the intricacies of using cameras.

Outside of the classroom, Hood Museum Curator of Academic Programming Amelia Kahl explains to students that the collection is also open for their personal use and study. Students can make an appointment with the Bernstein Center for Object Study to see different prints for themselves.

The first exhibition of vintage Hollywood photographs at the Hood Museum of Art will be open during the winter and spring of 2022.