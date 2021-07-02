Gwyneth Paltrows Pac Heights Goop store has closed permanently





You’d be forgiven for not even knowing that Gwyneth Paltrow’s nebulous lifestyle brand Goop had opened a physical retail store in SF called Goop Labs, in Fillmore and Sacramento Street in Pacific Heights. The shop open in november 2019 with its four-figure womenswear and scented candles on the lower parts, but the pandemic shut down the concept of super high-end retail just four months later. The store never reopened and apparently never will, as the Mercury News reports that the Pac Heights Goop Labs has closed permanently. On Wednesday, the Merc reported that “the Fillmore Street store was boarded up, with a ‘For Rent’ sign and signs covered in graffiti on the once-stylish storefronts.” A company representative confirmed the store’s permanent closure to Mercury News. If you’ve never had the chance to check it out, store designer Ronen Lev has space photos on their website. In the real ‘what does that mean?’ the fashion you’d expect from a Gwyneth Paltrow-focused brand, the store description says, “We wanted the store to feel free from complexity, opting for quality and refined simplicity over finery so that everything in the store appears honest, thoughtful, and handsome. “ The famous vaginal jade eggs were sold in the store, although as SFGate rated when the store opened, “There was no brand, no price and no product information. Just mystical sold in a plain brown box with a “G” on it. This is probably because the company was forced to pay civil penalties for making false medical claims about the benefits of eggs. (The eggs are always sold online, now only claiming that they can “harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and Kegel-like physical practice.”) We don’t want to make fun of businesses that close. The SF Chamber of Commerce estimates that 50% of the city’s small businesses are still closed and the shelters in place have been an economic calamity. But in this case, it was one store in particular that seemed to put all of their eggs in one basket.

