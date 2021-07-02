Bill Cosby, free but not exonerated, facing an uncertain future

Since Bill Cosby left jail this week after three years in prison, displaying a provocative V sign as he sent a free man home in suburban Philadelphia, discussions from those around him have been festive, as the described his relatives. his first meal of fish and pizza and his determination to rehabilitate his legacy.

His spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, called the court ruling that freed him as a victory for black America and, somewhat incongruously, for women, and ticked off projects Mr Cosby would now be in. involved.

Mr Wyatt said Mr Cosby plans to collaborate with him to write a book and Mr Cosby is working with a production company on a five-part documentary on his life and legacy. He said Mr Cosby, 83, also intended to return to the stage at some point and answered calls from promoters.

People want to hear and see this guy, Mr. Wyatt said. He can sell shows. People want to hear from Mr. Cosby. He is loved by millions.