Lead actor Anwar Iqbal dies – Diary





KARACHI: Veteran television and film actor Anwar Iqbal, who directed the controversial Baluch-language film about Baluch hero Hammal-o-Mahganj, who defeated Portuguese invaders in the coastal belt, died Thursday in Karachi after prolonged illness, according to his family and friends. He was 70 years old. Ahmed Iqbal, brother and owner of Vsh TV, told Dawn that Anwar Iqbal suffered from several illnesses. He was diabetic and had stomach problems. He recently fell at home and his health deteriorated. His Baluch-language film Hammal-o-Mahganj could not be screened for decades He was admitted to hospital, where he took his last breath. His wife died about a month and a half ago. He is survived by four daughters. His funeral prayer was held at Baitul Mukarram Masjid in Gulshan-i-Iqbal after Isha’s prayer and he was buried in Mewashah cemetery. Ahmed Iqbal said his brother did his master’s degree from Karachi University and adopted a career in television series in the 1970s. He has worked in many dramas and films for PTV. He also directed the Baluch-language film Hammal-o-Mahganj, which is said to be the only Baluch-language film to date to be shot in Pakistan. Ramzan Baloch, a veteran writer from Lyari, told Dawn that Anwar Iqbal was born in the locality of Baghdadi in Lyari and his family subsequently moved to Muslimabad. His father Haji Iqbal was a politician and businessman who started a travel agency when PIA started a service between Karachi and Makran in the 1960s. Ramzan recalled that Hammal was a Baloch hero who fought and defeated Portuguese forces when they occupied the coastal belt of Balochistan, including Gwadar. Anwar Iqbal directed the film about the Baloch hero in 1974 at Eastern Studio and himself played the role of Hammal. The dialogues and script for the film were written by veteran journalist Nadir Shah Adil, who also played a role in the film. Its theatrical release order has passed. However, then-National Awami Party (NAP) workers launched a massive protest against the film, claiming it could destroy Baloch culture. Ramzan Baloch said the film’s main objection was a dance performance by an actress who was wearing Portuguese cultural attire. The protesters reportedly turned violent and attacked cinemas and, as a result, the film could not be shown for 30 to 40 years. However, it was first screened at the Pakistan Arts Council in Karachi a few years ago. It was the first and the last Baloch film to date. Ramzan Baloch said the controversy over the film was essentially the result of a conflict between the PPP and NAP workers, otherwise the film could have opened up places for more Baluch films and created more actors and stories. . Posted in Dawn, July 2, 2021

