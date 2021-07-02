Space Jam 2 clip shows Granny, Speedy, and LeBron in the Matrix





Warner Bros. unveils a new Space Jam clip: A New Legacy starring Granny, Speedy Gonzalez, LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in The Matrix.

Warner Bros. unveils a new clip of Space Jam: a new legacy see Granny, Speedy Gonzalez, LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in a Matrix-inspired scene. The long-awaited live / animated sequel sees the NBA superstar dragged into a virtual WB universe by a dishonest AI and challenged to win a basketball game against his computerized champions to save his son. To win, James enlists the help of the notoriously unruly Looney Tunes. ASpace jamThe sequel has been trapped in developmental hell for over 20 years, with original star Michael Jordan turning down a comeback and producers struggling to find a replacement, along with other considerations such as Jeff Gordon, Tiger Woods and Tony Hawk. James officially joined the project in 2014, but it was a bumpy journey again due to the departure of directors due to creative differences and the film’s release delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As it nears its HBO Max and theatrical debut, the studio is looking to build anticipation for the film. Related: HBO Max: Every Movie & TV Show Coming In July 2021 With just over two weeks to go, Warner Bros.released a new clip ofSpace Jam: a new legacy. The video sees James and LooneyMusiccharacters Granny, Speedy and Bugs in a recreation of the iconic opening scene from the 1999 sci-fi action movieThe matrix. Check out the clip below: Click here to watch the video Given the film’s VR setting, the door was open for filmmakers to tap into WB’s entire iconic library for some weird crossover antics. Although the teasing ofA clockwork orange‘s droogs delayed some, the teasing of heading to the worlds ofMad Max,The matrix,and DChas turned out to be a sufficiently exciting notion for the audience. The new clip offers an interesting glimpse into the nature of his tribute to Wachowski, but it also features something a little more intriguing about its animation. Some have complained about CGI representations of theLooney Tunesmembers, but the new clip should allay some of those concerns with its more hand-drawn animation for the characters. The recreation ofMatrixThe scene proves to be impressive in its authenticity and offers some twists for fans of the sci-fi action film and the cartoonish world of theMusic. With only a few weeks beforeSpace Jam: a new legacyis hitting theaters and on HBO Max, it should be interesting to see what the filmmakers do with the rest of his pop culture references. More: Why Space Jam 2 Might Have A Monstars Cameo Source: Warner Bros. Every Upcoming Disney Princess Live (and Who Plays Them)

