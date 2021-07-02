Telluride Transfer Warehouse a place to reconnect | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Built in 1906 as a filling destination for freight trains and as a commercial and stable storage center, the once two-story closed Telluride Transfer Warehouse has grown into an outdoor arts renaissance community, ideas and creativity.

The Limestone Warehouse was purchased by the Telluride Arts District in 2017 as an investment in the Tellurides arts and ideas community. Due to the warehouses’ ability to jointly foster community in an outdoor historic location and implement COVID-19 safe practices, including social distancing and mask warrants, the transfer warehouse has become a center of expression during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizing around 140 events.

Transfer Warehouse Director Jereb Carter, who joined the team last October, has been instrumental in activating and transforming the space. With the purchase of the Quonset Hut with the help of a local Iraqi veteran who was building the weatherproof structures for the temporary hospital shelters, the venue was able to open all winter for the first time in 42 years, when the original roof collapsed. The Transfer Warehouse was one of the only, if not the only, location in Colorado to be open during the pandemic, Carter said.

While the Telluride Arts District has a long-term vision of renovating the space into a charming community arts center that will always echo the current vibe, but with running water, bathrooms and a rooftop terrace, Carter explained how the current, raw iteration of space has garnered a lot of support throughout the pandemic.

Now, in a post-pandemic world, the warehouse is experiencing a whole new level of demand, said Kate Jones, executive director of the Telluride Arts District.

This summer people and organizations are all reappearing and in need of connection, inspiration and light fun, so we’re doing our best to say yes, she added. We prioritize public cultural events as this is at the heart of our mission, then we book private and smaller events as we can.

The transformation of the warehouse inspired new collaborations with the Mountainfilm, Bluegrass, Ride and Jazz festivals. Telluride Arts District is also focused on developing partnerships with Original Thinkers, Mushroom Festival, Wilkinson Public Library, Pinhead and Telluride Theater, all of which have provided masked and socially distanced programming throughout the pandemic.

Over the next week, the Ride Festival will host evening shows in the Warehouse, including performers Jeff Massey, The Texas Gentleman, and Donavon Frankenreiter.

Over the summer, Telluride Academy will use the warehouse space for its three-week Thunder Theater program, Pinhead will host the Pinhead Punk Science and The Science of Cocktails anniversary event, the Telluride Science and Research Center will host workshops , the Telluride Jazz Festival will host workshops, and Blues and Brews will host its welcome reception and hold a free sunset concert on Thursday. The warehouse will also be used as a hub for the Original Thinkers festival from September 30 to October 3 and the Telluride Art Districts 50th anniversary musical evening.

Every Thursday, the warehouse also hosts a small series of free concerts.

We want to have a mix of free and paid shows at the warehouse. We want this to be a community space accessible to everyone, said Austin Halpern, director of exhibitions and events for the Telluride Arts District. Free shows promote our local musicians and artists, essential to the local vitality of Tellurides.

The Telluride Arts District had the opportunity to design a case-by-case pricing structure for the warehouse, making the space accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, including nonprofits, artists. and community events. . Their referral program allows them to generate enough revenue to help fund events and support scalable, low cost, and free events.

We are always open to requests from artists of all kinds, and our policy is to say yes whenever we can. It creates very busy times, Jones said. We want (the warehouse) to be a flexible creative space so that many artistic and cultural activities can take place easily. This is made possible through grants and generous contributions from the community.

As part of their Art + Architecture series, the Telluride Arts District is also working closely with the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association and the City of Mountain Village this summer to commission artists to design wraps for gondola cars.

I hope the arts will help us stay connected to each other, to ideas, to perception, to joy, to creativity in ways that are both big and small, and we are part of that effort, Jones said. . For me, the arts are part of the glue and magical dust that make a city a true community, and I hope we will contribute to it.

For more information visit telluridearts.org.

