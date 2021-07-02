Fair offers many free entertainment





The Tioga County Fair hosts a variety of entertainment for people of all ages, most free with the daily admission fee Monday through Saturday, August 9-14. The week kicks off with Magic Masters and musical performances throughout the day throughout the week, while Monday evening features the baked goods auction followed by fireworks. Tuesday is Seniors Day, showcasing a range of musical talent. Big Tiny Young and Penny Eckman will be on stage. Big Tiny will be accompanied by the Young Sound Machine, an electronic and computer device designed by Tiny himself, as he sings outside three times a day all week long. Eckman will present his Tribute to Patsy Cline show in the main building on August 10 with two shows, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bluegrass music from the Greenwood Valley Boys will also be on Tuesday, outdoors at 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Cowanesque Valley Boys’ country classic is on August 12 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Round and square dancing is also popular. presented by the McNett Country Band Friday. More music is on the program with the Bastian-Higgins Trio on Tuesday, performing from gospel to country. More contemporary songs will be presented by Tyler Ruef on Friday with two shows, and Detour on Saturday with three shows. Wednesday is Family Day with many participating events. Then everyone can cool off with the Taste of Tioga Sundae. To complete the week, spectators can attend or participate in the Talent Contest on Wednesday and the Lumberjack Contest on Saturday, but entry forms must be submitted in advance. Of course there are the numerous breeding shows throughout the week. Visitors can tour the barns of horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry and rabbits, or view from the stands the animals on display in the exhibit rings for prizes. It all ends on Saturday at the junior cattle and milk auction. The daily pass costs $ 7 per person, 36 inches and up, and the price includes the rides. A weekly pass costs $ 35 per person, but the price does not include the rides. The fairgrounds are in Whitneyville. For more information visit tiogacountyfair.com or call 570-537-3196 or 570-724-3196. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 570-376-4751 or 570-662-2069.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tiogapublishing.com/fair-offers-plenty-of-free-entertainment/article_824c0b47-9652-569c-8589-69d0bc47fe54.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos