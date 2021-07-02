Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have collaborated on a secret project as the brother-sister duo revealed on their social media last night.

We know that Arjun and Janhvi toured together last night in Mumbai. Photographer Rohan Shreshta was also on set for this special project. It’s not for a movie, but it’s a secret project that will go viral with every release. Arjun and Janhvi have not made a film together and it is certain that they are not collaborating on a film yet. It will be a shoot that will be very memorable as it will reunite Arjun and Janhvi for the first time. You have to wait patiently to see it, says a source.

On the labor front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. Janhvi Kapoor will be the next star in Good luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

READ ALSO: Janhvi Kapoor shares a series of return photos as she relaxes by the pool with friends

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.