Karisma Kapoor shares video montage as she turns 30 in Bollywood





Karisma Kapoor (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP via Getty Images) By: MohnishSingh Karisma Kapoor, whose filmography is packed with blockbuster movies, celebrated 30 years of her Bollywood trip on Thursday by sharing a video montage of her popular 1990s hits on her Instagram account. The actress, who crossed the enviable milestone on June 21, said she was full of gratitude. Kapoor made her acting debut with the musical Prem Qaidi in 1991. She went on to star in a series of blockbusters, including King Babou (1994), Coolie n ° 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), And I (1996), Raja Hindustani (1996), Hero n ° 1 (1997), and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The actress won her first National Film Award for her endearing performance in Yash Chopras Dil Toh Pagal Hai. She continued her winning streak by delivering back-to-back blockbusters such as Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000). Replaying the memories with a dose of the ’90s, Kapoor captioned the video on Instagram, with the hashtag Thirty Years of Gratitude and’ 90s Jam. The video featured some of his popular hit songs from Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Judwaa, among others. Over the next decade, she played the title role of critically acclaimed films like Fiza (2000) and Zubeidaa (2001). In 2003, she made her television debut with the show Karishma Miracles of fate. After a successful career spanning nearly 13 years, Kapoor took a sabbatical from acting and married industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple broke up in 2016. They share daughter Samaira (16) and son Kiaan (11 years old). Kapoor returned to theaters with Vikram Bhatt’s 2012 thriller Dangerous ishqq, which did not receive a great response. The actress her digital debut in 2020 with the webseries ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Mentality, which has been critically acclaimed. Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the entertainment world.

